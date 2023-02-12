Jokic Joins Elite Company

Nikola Jokic produced his 20th triple-double of the season, compiling 30 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists as the undermanned Denver Nuggets handled the Charlotte Hornets 119-105. The Nuggets played without their second and third-leading scorers — Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon, respectively — who sat out due to injuries.

Jokic became just the fifth player in NBA history to record at least 20 triple-doubles in a season:

Oscar Robertson (5 times)

Russell Westbrook (4 times)

Wilt Chamberlain (2 times)

James Harden

Nikola Jokic

The Nuggets are undefeated this season when Jokic records a triple-double. Dating back to last season, the Nuggets have won 24 straight games in which Jokic has recorded a triple-double, tying Magic Johnson for the longest such streak in NBA history:

24 — Magic Johnson (Nov. 28, 1984–Nov. 8, 1987)

24 — Nikola Jokic (Feb. 26, 2022–Feb. 11, 2023)

23 — Draymond Green (Jan. 2, 2015–Oct. 28, 2019)

21 — Wilt Chamberlain (Jan. 27, 1967–Jan. 26, 1968)

20 — Russell Westbrook (Nov. 10, 2015–Oct. 30, 2016)

Jokic has recorded at least 10 points, five rebounds, and five assists while shooting 50% from the field in each of his last 36 games, the longest such streak in NBA history by a whopping 23 games. Wilt Chamberlain ranks second with a streak of 13 such games in a row in February 1967.

Jokic is averaging a triple-double for the season — 24.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 10.1 assists per game — with a true shooting percentage of 70.0%. No player in NBA history has averaged at least 20 PPG with a true shooting percentage of 70% in a full season.

Kings Spoil Luka/Kyrie Debut

The Sacramento Kings spoiled the debut of the Dallas Mavericks’ star-studded new backcourt, pulling out a 133-128 win in overtime. The Kings’ De’Aaron Fox scored 14 of his game-high 36 points in the extra session, setting a franchise record for most points scored in an overtime period.

Fox shot 12-23 from the field (52.2%) and made 12 of his 14 free throws. Fox also dished out five assists for his third straight 30-point, 5-assist game. It’s the fifth time he’s recorded at least 30 points and five assists in three consecutive games. The only other King since the ABA-NBA merger to produce three such games in a row in Mitch Richmond (Jan. 22–25, 1997).

Teammate Domantas Sabonis recorded his NBA-leading 44th double-double of the season, tallying 22 points and 14 rebounds with 10-12 shooting from the field (83.3%). Sabonis has season averages of 18.7 PPG, 12.2 RPG, and 6.9 APG with a field goal percentage of 61.1%. The only player in NBA history to average at least 15 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5 APG with 60% shooting from the field for a full season is Wilt Chamberlain in 1966-67*.

* Nikola Jokic is also on track to achieve the feat this season.

The Kings have scored at least 130 points 14 times this season, three more such games than any other team. It’s the most 130-point games in a season by the franchise since 1965-66, when they recorded 16 such games (and were known as the Cincinnati Royals).

In his first game back after a four-game absence, Luka Doncic produced 27 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, shooting 11-20 from the field. New backcourt mate Kyrie Irving had 28 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, making 11 of his 21 shots from the field.

It’s just the fourth time this season each member of a team’s starting backcourt has recorded at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the same game. Doncic has been involved in two of those pairings:

Ja Morant & Desmond Bane (Nov. 9, 2022)

Luka Doncic & Spencer Dinwiddie (Dec. 27, 2022)

Trae Young & Dejounte Murray (Jan. 2, 2023)

Doncic & Kyrie Irving (Feb. 11, 2023)

The Mavericks’ Josh Green scored 23 points on 8-12 shooting from the field, including 5-8 from 3-point range. In his five games since entering the starting lineup on February 4, Green has averaged 19.0 PPG with shooting percentages of 58.3% from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range.

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: