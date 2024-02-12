Thunder Bounce Back

Twenty-four hours after a 35-point loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the Oklahoma City Thunder bounced back to defeat the Sacramento Kings 127-113. The Thunder are one of three teams sitting just a half-game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves at the top of the Western Conference standings.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 38 points for the Thunder, hitting 15 of his 26 shots from the field. He also dished out seven assists and committed just one turnover in a team-high 39 minutes played.

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 20 points in 33 of his last 34 games, including the last 13 in a row. He’s averaging 31.7 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 6.7 APG with 55/37/86 shooting splits over that 34-game span.

Thunder forward Jalen Williams scored 32 points, matching his career highs for field goals made (13) and attempted (20). Williams also delivered a team-high nine assists and snagged eight rebounds.

Oklahoma City’s Luguentz Dort and Chet Holmgren added 17 and 14 points, respectively, each shooting 5-9 from the field. Dort added a team-high nine rebounds and a game-high three steals, while Holmgren blocked a game-high four shots.

The Kings’ Domantas Sabonis recorded his NBA-leading 17th triple-double of the season, scoring 21 points (9-14 field goals) to go with game highs of 11 rebounds and 14 assists. He’s produced four triple-doubles in his last five games.

Sabonis extended his career-long double-double streak to 35 games, the second-longest such streak in franchise history behind Jerry Lucas (55). Sabonis broke a tie with Bill Walton (1976-77) for the seventh-longest such streak since the ABA-NBA merger. During his streak, Sabonis is averaging 20.4 PPG, 13.9 RPG, and 8.9 APG with a field goal percentage of 63.9%.

Teammate Malik Monk came off the bench to score a team-high 26 points and distribute five assists, going 10-20 from the floor with six 3-pointers made. Monk leads the league with 17 20-point games coming off the bench this season, four more such games than any other player.

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Celtics Edge Heat

Jayson Tatum tallied 26 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists as the Boston Celtics edged the Miami Heat 110-106. The Celtics have won six of their last seven games — including the last four in a row — to improve to 41-12 on the season, the league’s best record by 4.5 games.

Tatum made 11 of his 20 shots from the field in registering his 10th consecutive 20-point game. He’a averaging 28.2 PPG, 9.1 RPG, and 5.9 APG with 50/36/87 shooting splits over that span.

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis posted 25 points and nine rebounds, shooting 8-14 from the field and 7-9 from the free throw line. Forward Jalyen Brown added 20 points and nine boards, making eight of his 16 field goal attempts. It’s the fifth time Tatum, Porzingis, and Brown have each recorded at least 20 points and five rebounds in the same game this season, the most such games by a trio.

Boston’s Jrue Holiday scored 15 points and handed out six assists in 35 turnover-free minutes, sinking five of his six 3-point attempts. Holiday made his 100th 3-pointer of the season in the third quarter, the eighth straight season he’s reached that mark. He’s shooting a career-high 43.9% from long range this season.

The Heat’s scoring attack was paced by Tyler Herro’s 24 points, with Bam Adebayo bagging 22 points and hauling in a game-high 13 rebounds. Despite missing 10 games this season, Adebayo is tied for ninth in the NBA with 28 double-doubles. He ranks fourth in franchise history with 177 career double-doubles.