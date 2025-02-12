Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Karl-Anthony Towns produced game highs of 40 points and 12 rebounds (tied with Precious Achiuwa) as the New York Knicks defeated the Indiana Pacers 128-115. Towns shot 14-23 from the field (3-8 on 3-pointers) and made all nine of his free throw attempts. He also contributed five assists and a game-high three steals (tied with Andrew Nembhard) in 38 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Kevin Durant became the eighth player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points, scoring a game-high 34 in the Phoenix Suns’ 119-112 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Durant went 12-18 from the floor (3-4 on 3-pointers) and 7-10 from the free throw line. He also blocked a game-high five shots and committed just one turnover in 43 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Scottie Barnes scored a game-high 33 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 106-103 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Barnes shot 10-16 from the field and 12-15 from the charity stripe, establishing new career highs for free throws made and attempted. He added a team-high 10 rebounds, a game-high two blocks, and one steal in 37 minutes of court time.

Milestones