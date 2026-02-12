NBA Game Notes (Feb. 11, 2026)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Feb. 11, 2026.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Sam Merrill scored a career-high 32 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the Washington Wizards 138-113 to pick up their 10th win in the last 11 games. Merrill shot a blistering 11-12 from the field, sinking nine of his 10 attempts from 3-point range. He added five rebounds, one steal, and one block, posting a rating of plus-22 points in only 25 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Cade Cunningham produced game highs of 28 points and nine assists in the Detroit Pistons’ 113-95 win over the Toronto Raptors. Cunningham went 9-14 from the floor, making six of his 11 attempts from beyond the arc. He also contributed seven rebounds, a game-high three steals (tied with two others), and one block in 30 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Jalen Williams scored a game-high 28 points in just 20 minutes played to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to an easy 136-109 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Williams was red-hot from the field, hitting 11 of his 12 attempts. He also dished out five assists and grabbed four rebounds, posting a rating of plus-19 points in his limited playing time.
Milestones
Nikola Jokic (26 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists) recorded his 20th triple-double of the season as the Denver Nuggets held off the Memphis Grizzlies 122-116. It’s the fourth time he’s reached that mark, tying Oscar Robertson for the second-most such seasons in NBA history.
Kevin Durant (21 points) scored in double figures for the 1,162nd time in the Houston Rockets’ 105-102 loss to the LA Clippers. That ties Carmelo Anthony for the 12th-most such games in NBA history.
The Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell (30 points) recorded his 185th career 30-point game, tying Vince Carter for 46th place on the NBA’s all-time list. Directly above them is David Robinson with 186 such games.
Streaking
The Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard (27 points) has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 33 games, the longest such streak of his career and the fourth-longest such streak in franchise history. He’s averaged 29.0 PPG with 49.1/38.0/90.2 shooting splits over that span.
Jaylen Brown (24 points) extended his streak of 20-point games to 16 in the Boston Celtics’ 124-105 win over the Chicago Bulls. It’s the second-longest such streak of his career, a stretch in which he’s averaged 28.6 PPG, 7.9 RPG, and 4.1 APG.
Jokic recorded his fourth straight triple-double, the eighth time he’s produced at least four such games in a row. The only other center in NBA history to register a triple-double in at least four consecutive games is Wilt Chamberlain (four times).
Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: San Antonio Spurs (six) and Cleveland Cavaliers (five).
Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Sacramento Kings (14) and Chicago Bulls (six).
The Kings were blown out by the Utah Jazz 121-93, tying a franchise record with their 14th consecutive loss. They also lost 14 games in a row in the 1959-60 and 1971-72 seasons, when they were known as the Cincinnati Royals.
Miscellany
The Minnesota Timberwolves’ Julius Randle led the nightly scoring brigade, bagging 41 points. He was followed by the Milwaukee Bucks’ Cam Thomas (34 points), the Philadelphia 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey (32), Merrill (career-high 32), the Orlando Magic’s Desmond Bane (31), the Charlotte Hornets’ Brandon Miller (31), and Mitchell (30).
Jokic was the top board man last night, pulling down 15 rebounds. The Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo was runner-up with 14 rebounds, while the Atlanta Hawks’ Jalen Johnson placed third with 13 boards.
The Jazz’s Isaiah Collier was the night’s premier playmaker, handing out 14 assists. Also delivering double-digit dimes were the Cavaliers’ James Harden (11 assists), Jokic (11), the Bucks’ Kevin Porter (11), and the Magic’s Jalen Suggs (10).
Jokic extended his NBA record with his 85th career game in which he led both teams — either outright or tied — in points, rebounds, and assists. LeBron James ranks a distant second with 68 such games.
Porter Jr. recorded his fifth career triple-double, posting 18 points and 10 rebounds to go with his aforementioned 11 assists. It’s the first time he’s produced multiple triple-doubles in a single season.
Merrill made at least nine 3-pointers in a game for the second time in his career. He’s the only player in Cleveland Cavaliers history to record multiple such games.
Merrill recorded an effective field goal percentage of 129.2%, the second-highest such figure in NBA history by a player in a 30-point game. The record of 136.4% was set by Luke Kennard on March 24, 2023.
The New York Knicks destroyed the Philadelphia 76ers 138-89, the second-largest margin of victory in franchise history. The record of plus-54 points was set just last month, when they routed the Brooklyn Nets 120-66 on Jan. 21.