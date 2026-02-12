Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Sam Merrill scored a career-high 32 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the Washington Wizards 138-113 to pick up their 10th win in the last 11 games. Merrill shot a blistering 11-12 from the field, sinking nine of his 10 attempts from 3-point range. He added five rebounds, one steal, and one block, posting a rating of plus-22 points in only 25 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Cade Cunningham produced game highs of 28 points and nine assists in the Detroit Pistons’ 113-95 win over the Toronto Raptors. Cunningham went 9-14 from the floor, making six of his 11 attempts from beyond the arc. He also contributed seven rebounds, a game-high three steals (tied with two others), and one block in 30 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Jalen Williams scored a game-high 28 points in just 20 minutes played to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to an easy 136-109 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Williams was red-hot from the field, hitting 11 of his 12 attempts. He also dished out five assists and grabbed four rebounds, posting a rating of plus-19 points in his limited playing time.

Milestones

Nikola Jokic (26 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists) recorded his 20th triple-double of the season as the Denver Nuggets held off the Memphis Grizzlies 122-116. It’s the fourth time he’s reached that mark, tying Oscar Robertson for the second-most such seasons in NBA history.

Kevin Durant (21 points) scored in double figures for the 1,162nd time in the Houston Rockets’ 105-102 loss to the LA Clippers. That ties Carmelo Anthony for the 12th-most such games in NBA history.

The Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell (30 points) recorded his 185th career 30-point game, tying Vince Carter for 46th place on the NBA’s all-time list. Directly above them is David Robinson with 186 such games.

Streaking

The Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard (27 points) has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 33 games, the longest such streak of his career and the fourth-longest such streak in franchise history. He’s averaged 29.0 PPG with 49.1/38.0/90.2 shooting splits over that span.

Jaylen Brown (24 points) extended his streak of 20-point games to 16 in the Boston Celtics’ 124-105 win over the Chicago Bulls. It’s the second-longest such streak of his career, a stretch in which he’s averaged 28.6 PPG, 7.9 RPG, and 4.1 APG.

Jokic recorded his fourth straight triple-double, the eighth time he’s produced at least four such games in a row. The only other center in NBA history to register a triple-double in at least four consecutive games is Wilt Chamberlain (four times).

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: San Antonio Spurs (six) and Cleveland Cavaliers (five).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Sacramento Kings (14) and Chicago Bulls (six).

The Kings were blown out by the Utah Jazz 121-93, tying a franchise record with their 14th consecutive loss. They also lost 14 games in a row in the 1959-60 and 1971-72 seasons, when they were known as the Cincinnati Royals.

Miscellany