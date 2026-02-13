Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

LeBron James became the oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, compiling game highs of 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers routed the Dallas Mavericks 124-104. James shot 10-20 from the field and 6-7 from the free throw line. He also blocked one shot and did not commit a personal foul in 35 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Jrue Holiday scored a season-high 31 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 135-119 victory over the Utah Jazz. Holiday went 10-15 from the floor (4-8 on threes) and 7-9 from the charity stripe. He added nine rebounds and a team-high seven assists (tied with Donovan Clingan), committing just one turnover in 33 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Donovan Clingan scored 23 points and grabbed a game-high 18 rebounds in the Trail Blazers’ win over the Jazz. Clingan shot 8-12 from the field and 7-9 from the free throw line. He also dished out a career-high seven assists and blocked a game-high three shots in 31 turnover-free minutes.

Milestones

As noted above, James became the oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. At 41 years and 44 days old, he surpassed Karl Malone, who was 40 years and 127 days old when he produced a triple-double on Nov. 28, 2003.

James (10 defensive rebounds) tied Robert Parish for fifth place on the NBA’s career leaderboard for defensive rebounds, a statistic that has been tracked since the 1973-74 season. James and Parish each have 10,117 career defensive boards.

Streaking

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Dallas Mavericks (nine).

The Mavericks ’ nine-game slide is the franchise’s longest losing streak since dropping 15 games in a row from Dec. 6, 1997 to Jan. 3, 1998. To put in perspective how long ago that was, Dirk Nowitzki had not yet been drafted and Luka Doncic had not yet been born.

The Portland Trail Blazers (18-46 on threes) have made 15 or more 3-pointers in each of their last six games, tying the longest such streak in franchise history. They first achieved the feat April 27 to May 5, 2021 and matched it March 9–19, 2025.

Miscellany