Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

CJ McCollum scored 37 of his game-high 43 points after halftime as the New Orleans Pelicans snapped their 10-game losing skid with a 140-133 overtime win over the Sacramento Kings. McCollum shot 16-25 from the field, hitting seven of his 12 attempts from 3-point range. He also grabbed seven rebounds, committing just one personal foul in 41 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Naz Reid produced game highs of 27 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a wire-to-wire 116-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Reid made 11 of his 18 field goal attempts, going 8-9 inside the arc. He added a career-high seven assists (tying for the team lead) and one block in 38 turnover-free minutes.

Third ⭐️

James Harden compiled 32 points, a game-high 10 rebounds (tied with Kyle Filipowski), and a team-high seven assists as the LA Clippers rallied to defeat the Utah Jazz 120-116 in overtime. Harden went 8-19 from the floor (5-13 on 3-pointers) and 11-15 from the free throw line. He also swiped a team-high three steals (tied with three others) and blocked a game-high two shots in 49 minutes of playing time.

Milestones