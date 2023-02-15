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Bucks Escape With OT Win

The Milwaukee Bucks needed an extra period pick up their 11th consecutive victory, defeating the undermanned Boston Celtics 131-125. The Celtics played without four usual starters: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Al Horford.

The Bucks’ Jrue Holiday matched his career high with 40 points, adding seven assists, five rebounds, and three steals. Holiday shot 13-21 from the field — including a career-high eight 3-pointers made — and hit all six of his free throws.

Teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo narrowly missed a triple-double, compiling 36 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists. During the Bucks’ 11-game winning streak, Antetokounmpo is averaging 37.2 PPG, 13.4 RPG, and 5.8 APG with a field goal percentage of 58.4%. That’s the highest scoring average ever recorded over an 11-game span without a loss:

37.2 PPG — Giannis Antetokounmpo (Jan. 23–Feb. 14, 2023)

36.3 PPG — Oscar Robertson (Jan. 31–Feb. 17, 1964)

36.2 PPG — Michael Jordan (Dec. 30, 1995–Jan. 23, 1996)

The Celtics’ Derrick White recorded team highs of 27 points, 12 assists, and three steals in the loss. He’s the first Celtic to record three straight 20-point, 10-assist games since Antoine Walker accomplished the feat Jan. 15–18, 2001.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Poeltl

Recently-acquired Jakob Poeltl scored 30 points on 15-17 shooting from the field (88.2%) as the Toronto Raptors beat the Orlando Magic 123-113. The Raptors have won five of their last six games to move into ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Poeltl also grabbed nine rebounds and blocked six shot. He’s just the second player in franchise history to record at least 30 points and five blocks in a game, joining Chris Bosh (Jan. 10, 2007).

Poeltl did not attempt a free throw. No player in NBA history has recorded a higher field goal percentage in a 30-point game in which he did not shoot a free throw:

88.2% — Jakob Poeltl (Feb. 14, 2023)

85.7% — David Robinson (April 8, 1995)

85.0% — Klay Thompson (Jan. 21, 2019)

Teammate Scottie Barnes tallied 17 points, six rebounds, and six assists, reaching 2,000 points for his career. Barnes is the youngest (21 years, 197 days) and second-fastest (130 games) player in franchise history to reach career totals of 2,000 points, 500 rebounds, and 500 assists.

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam scored 26 points on 10-15 shooting from the field (66.7%). Siakam has recorded four straight 25-point games in which he’s made more than half of his shots from the field, the longest such streak of his career. It also matches the longest such streak in franchise history shared by DeMar DeRozan (Dec. 12–18, 2016) and Kawhi Leonard (Nov. 29–Dec. 5, 2018).

The Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr. scored a team-high 26 points in the loss, adding six rebounds and five assists. He shot 11-15 from the field (73.3%) with three 3-pointers made.

Suns Eclipse Kings

Red-hot Deandre Ayton produced 29 points, 11 rebounds, four steals, and two blocks as the Phoenix Suns eclipsed the Sacramento Kings 120-109. Ayton has scored at least 20 points in each of his last five games, the longest such streak of his career.

Ayton made 13 of his 17 attempts from the field (76.5%) and three of his four free throws. Ayton has recorded at least 20 points and 10 rebounds with 75% shooting from the field in three of his last five games. He’s the first player in franchise history to produce three such games in a five-game span.

Teammate Devin Booker scored a team-high 32 points, shooting 13-20 from the field and making six of his seven free throws. It’s Booker’s first 30-point game since returning from a 21-game absence due to injury.

Suns point guard Chris Paul scored 17 points and dished out 19 assists. At 37 years and 284 days old, Paul became the oldest player in NBA history to record at least 19 assists in a game, surpassing Steve Nash (37 years, 43 days).

The Kings’ De’Aaron Fox scored a game-high 35 points in the loss. Fox has scored at least 30 points in each of his last four games, matching the longest such streak of his career. Fox has recorded six 30-point games in a seven-game span for the first time in his career.

Teammate Domantas Sabonis recorded his NBA-leading 45th double-double of the season, tallying 24 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists. Sabonis shot 7-12 from the field (58.3%) and made all 10 of his free throws.

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA:

Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points on 12-17 shooting from the field as the LA Clippers pulled away from the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter of a 134-124 victory. Leonard tied his career high with seven 3-pointers made in just nine attempts. Over his last 16 games, Leonard is averaging 28.3 PPG with shooting percentages of 53/49/92.

Damian Lillard compiled 39 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Portland Trail Blazers were routed by the Washington Wizards 126-101. Lillard has scored at least 24 points in each of his last 20 games. He’s averaging 37.1 PPG and 7.4 APG with shooting percentage of 51/38/94 over that span. The Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma returned from a four-game absence to score a team-high 33 points on 11-20 shooting from the field, including 6-10 from 3-point range. Teammate Kristaps Porzingis contributed 28 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists, making 10 of his 15 attempts from the field and all seven of his free throws.

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