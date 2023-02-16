Brooklyn Bridges

Mikal Bridges scored a career-high 45 points as the Brooklyn Nets pulled away from the Miami Heat in the fourth quarter of a 116-105 win. Bridges is the fourth Net to score at least 45 points in a game this season:

Kevin Durant (Nov. 28, 2022)

Kyrie Irving (Jan. 20, 2023)

Cam Thomas (Feb. 6, 2023)

Mikal Bridges (Feb. 15, 2023)

No other team in NBA history has produced four 45-point scorers in a single season.

Bridges scored 17 of his points in the fourth quarter, including the first 15 points of an 18-7 Nets run that turned a one-point lead into a 12-point margin.

Bridges shot 17-24 from the field — including 4-6 from 3-point range — and made all seven of his free throws. He also contributed eight rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Bam Adebayo recorded team-high figures of 24 points, 13 rebounds, six assists (tied), and two blocks for the Heat. Adebayo is averaging a career-best 21.6 PPG and 10.0 RPG this season, shooting 54.4% from the field and 80.5% from the free throw line.

Nuggets Tame Mavs

Nikola Jokic notched his 21 triple-double of the season, compiling 14 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists as the Denver Nuggets tamed the Dallas Mavericks 118-109. The Nuggets improved to 41-18 on the season, opening up a five-game lead at the top of the Western Conference standings.

The Nuggets are undefeated this season when Jokic records a triple-double. Dating back to last season, the Nuggets have won 25 straight games in which Jokic has recorded a triple-double, breaking a tie with Magic Johnson for the longest such streak in NBA history:

25 — Nikola Jokic (Feb. 26, 2022–Feb. 11, 2023)

24 — Magic Johnson (Nov. 28, 1984–Nov. 8, 1987)

23 — Draymond Green (Jan. 2, 2015–Oct. 28, 2019)

21 — Wilt Chamberlain (Jan. 27, 1967–Jan. 26, 1968)

20 — Russell Westbrook (Nov. 10, 2015–Oct. 30, 2016)

Jokic — who shot 6-9 from the field — has recorded at least 10 points, five rebounds, and five assists while shooting 50% from the field in each of his last 38 games, the longest such streak in NBA history by a whopping 25 games (Wilt Chamberlain, 13).

The Nuggets’ Jeff Green came off the bench to score a team-high 24 points on 11-16 shooting from the field, while teammate Michael Porter Jr. scored 22 points with five 3-pointers made.

The Mavericks’ Luka Doncic scored a game-high 37 points in the loss, adding nine assists and four steals. Doncic shot 12-22 from the field and made 10 of his 12 free throws. He leads the NBA with 37 30-point games this season, four more such games than any other player.

Sixers Hold Off Cavs

The Philadelphia 76ers built up a 25-point halftime lead, then held on to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-112. The Sixers have won 13 of their past 16 games, including their last four in a row.

Sixers center Joel Embiid scored a team-high 29 points, surpassing 10,000 career points on a layup with 7:34 remaining in the first quarter. He’s the fastest player in franchise history to reach that mark (based on games played):

373 — Joel Embiid

378 — Allen Iverson

425 — Julius Erving

Embiid also recorded 14 rebounds and five assists, shooting 9-21 from the field and 11-12 from the free throw line. It’s the 25th time he’s made at least 10 free throws in a game this season, the second-most such games in the NBA (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 27).

Teammate James Harden scored 19 points and dished out a game-high 12 assists. Harden has 26 points-assists double-doubles this season, tied for the third-most such games in the NBA. The only players in franchise history with more points-assists double-doubles in a season are Wilt Chamberlain (1967-68) and Maurice Cheeks (1985-86), each with 31.

The Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 33 points in the loss, adding five rebounds and five assists. Backcourt mate Darius Garland scored 27 points on 10-14 shooting from the field, also recording team highs of six assists and three steals.

Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen scored 12 points, making five of his six attempts from the field. Allen has scored at least 10 points on 60% shooting from the field in each of his last 14 games, breaking a tie with Wilt Chamberlain for the longest such streak in NBA history:

14 — Jarrett Allen (Jan. 21–Feb. 15, 2023)

13 — Wilt Chamberlain (Oct. 29–Nov. 26, 1972)

12 — Artis Gilmore (March 7–30, 1982)

12 — Gilmore (March 9–April 5, 1983)

12 — Otis Thorpe (April 11–Nov. 14, 1985)

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: