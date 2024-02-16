Note: Writing up recaps for every game was getting a little tedious, so I’m going to try something a little different with the format this week. Please let me know in the comments what you think about the changes. Thank you as always for your support.

Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Klay Thompson came off the bench to score a team-high 35 points in 28 minutes played as the Golden State Warriors outscored the Utah Jazz 140-137. Thompson went 13-22 from the field, hitting seven of his 13 attempts from 3-point range. He did not commit a turnover or a personal foul.

It’s the first time since his rookie season (March 11, 2012, to be exact) that Thompson has not started a game in which he appeared. The last Warriors bench player to score at least 35 points in a game was Ian Clark with 36 on March 11, 2017.

Second ⭐️

Anthony Edwards produced game highs of 34 points and seven assists as the Minnesota Timberwolves mauled the Portland Trail Blazers 128-91. Edwards also grabbed six rebounds, shooting 12-21 from the field and 7-8 from the free throw line. He committed just one turnover and one personal foul in a team-high 33 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Giannis Antetokounmpo led all players with 35 points and 12 assists, but it wasn’t enough in the Milwaukee Bucks’ stunning 113-110 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Antetokounmpo made 15 of his 17 shots from the floor (88.2%), the highest field goal percentage he’s ever recorded in a game with at least 10 attempts. He was charged with just one turnover in his game-high 37 minutes played.

Milestones

Keyonte George hit nine 3-pointers, tying the NBA record for most 3-pointers made in a game by a rookie. He matched Rodrigue Beaubois (March 27, 2010) and Yogi Ferrell (Feb. 3, 2017). George finished with a career-high 33 points, adding six assists and three steals.

Thompson surpassed 15,000 career points in the second quarter, becoming the sixth player in franchise history to reach that mark. He joins Stephen Curry, Wilt Chamberlain, Rick Barry, Paul Arizin, and Chris Mullin. Four of those players are Hall of Famers, while the fifth (Curry) is a lock for future election.

Thompson’s coach, Steve Kerr, picked up his 500th regular season victory. Kerr reached that mark in 764 games, making him the fifth-fastest head coach in NBA history to do so. The top four are Phil Jackson (682), Pat Riley (684), K.C. Jones (731), and Gregg Popovich (745).

Streaking

Damian Lillard extended his streak of games with at least one 3-pointer made to 129, the third-longest such streak in NBA history. The last 51 of those games have come with the Bucks, the longest 3-point streak in franchise history.

Lauri Markkanen has made at least one 3-pointer in each of his last 54 games, the second-longest such streak in NBA history by a listed 7-footer (Karl-Anthony Towns, 83). It’s also the third-longest such streak in Utah Jazz history, trailing only Jordan Clarkson (99) and Mike Conley (59).

The Timberwolves have scored at least 120 points in each of their last five games, the second-longest such streak in franchise history. The record of six such games in a row was set from Feb. 28, 2022 to March 9, 2022.

Dating back to last season, the Warriors have scored at least 100 points in 59 consecutive regular season games, the fourth-longest such streak in franchise history. The record of 74 straight 100-point games was set by the San Francisco Warriors from Feb. 12, 1966 to Feb. 2, 1967.

Teams with losing streaks of five or more games: Portland Trail Blazers (six).

Miscellany