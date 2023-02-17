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Jon Saur
Feb 17, 2023

Random question - does Mikal Bridges consecutive games streak stand, even though he missed a suns game and a nets game after the trade? Does the fact he was made unavailable bc of the pending trade make the streak still stand?

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