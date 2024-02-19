Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 50 points in just 28 minutes played, but the Western Conference fell to the Eastern Conference 211-186 in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. Towns became the fourth player to score at least 50 points in an NBA All-Star Game, all coming in the last eight contests:

55 — Jayson Tatum (2023)

52 — Anthony Davis (2017)

50 — Stephen Curry (2022)

50 — Karl-Anthony Towns (2024)

Towns made 23 of his 35 shots from the floor, the second-most field goals made and attempted in an NBA All-Star Game. He also tied Anthony Davis for the team lead with eight rebounds.

Second ⭐️

Damian Lillard led the Eastern Conference with 39 points on 14-26 shooting from the field, sinking 11 of his 23 attempts from 3-point range. He also dished out six assists and did not commit a turnover in 28 minutes of action. Lillard became the first player in NBA history to win both the 3-Point Contest and the All-Star Game MVP Award in the same weekend.

Third ⭐️

Tyrese Haliburton, Lillard’s partner in the Eastern Conference’s starting backcourt, scored 32 points to go with seven rebounds and six assists. He went 11-15 from the floor, including a 10-14 performance from 3-point range. Lillard and Haliburton became just the third and fourth players to make 10 or more 3-pointers in an NBA All-Star Game, joining Stephen Curry (16, 2022) and Jayson Tatum (10, 2023).

Milestones

The Eastern Conference set a record for most points scored in an NBA All-Star Game with 211, becoming the first team to reach 200 points. The East scored 104 points in the first half and 107 points in the second half. The latter is an All-Star Game record for a half, while the former matched the previous record established in 2016 by the Western Conference (second half).

The Eastern Conference made 42 3-pointers, obliterating the previous NBA All-Star Game record of 35 set by Team LeBron in 2019. The East attempted 97 3-pointers, another record, surpassing the 90 attempts by Team LeBron in 2019.

The Western Conference recorded 60 assists, tying the NBA All-Star Game record they set in 2017. Nikola Jokic distributed a team-high nine assists, followed by Stephen Curry and Anthony Davis with eight apiece.

The Eastern Conference and Western Conference combined for 397 points, the highest such total in an NBA All-Star Game by 23 points (374, 2017). The teams combined for 204 second-half points, besting the previous NBA All-Star Game high for points in a half by 11.

Other combined NBA All-Star Game records: most field goals made (163), most field goal attempted (289), most 3-pointers made (67), most 3-pointers attempted (168), most assists (106), and fewest personal fouls (three).

Streaking

LeBron James appeared in his 20th consecutive NBA All-Star Game, extending a record he already owned. John Havlicek ranks a distant second, playing in 13 straight All-Star Games from 1966 to 1978.

Miscellany