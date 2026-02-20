NBA Game Notes (Feb. 19, 2026)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Feb. 19, 2026.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Cade Cunningham produced game highs of 42 points and 13 assists in the Detroit Pistons’ 126-111 road win over the New York Knicks. Cunningham shot 17-34 from the field, hitting five of his 11 attempts from 3-point range. He added eight rebounds, two blocks, and one steal, and was not charged with a personal foul in 38 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Kevin Durant scored a game-high 35 points to lead the Houston Rockets to a 105-101 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Durant was very efficient, going 14-20 from the floor and 5-5 from the charity stripe. He also contributed a team-high eight rebounds, four assists, a game-high three blocks, and one steal in 36 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Bennedict Mathurin came off the bench to match his career high with 38 points as the LA Clippers edged out the Denver Nuggets 115-114. Mathurin went 12-22 from the field and 12-13 from the free throw line. He also recorded five rebounds, four assists, and a game-high three steals (tied with Christian Braun) in 34 minutes played.
Milestones
Durant became the ninth player in NBA history to reach 11,000 field goals made, raising his career total to 11,008. He also recorded his 429th career 30-point game, tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for sixth place on the league’s all-time list.
The Orlando Magic (27-50 on threes) set a franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game in their 131-94 demolition of the Sacramento Kings. The previous mark of 25 triples was set on Jan. 3, 2024.
Streaking
The Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard (23 points) has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 34 games, the longest such streak of his career by 12 games. He’s averaged 28.9 PPG with 49.0/37.3/89.7 shooting splits over that span.
Jaylen Brown (23 points) extended his streak of 20-point games to 17 in the Boston Celtics’ 121-110 win over the Golden State Warriors. It’s the second-longest such streak of his career, a stretch in which he’s averaged 28.3 PPG, 8.4 RPG, and 4.6 APG.
Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: San Antonio Spurs (seven) and Cleveland Cavaliers (six).
Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Sacramento Kings (15) and Chicago Bulls (seven).
The Kings set a franchise record with their 15th consecutive loss. They posted 14 straight losses in the 1959-60 and 1971-72 seasons, when the team was known as the Cincinnati Royals.
Miscellany
Cunningham was the night’s top bucket getter, netting 42 points. He was followed by Mathurin (career-high-tying 38 points), Durant (35), the Knicks’ Jalen Brunson (33), the Atlanta Hawks’ Jalen Johnson (32), the Toronto Raptors’ Brandon Ingram (31), and the Magic’s Paolo Banchero (30).
The Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic was the chairman of the boards, pulling down 17 rebounds last night. Brown was runner-up with a career-high-tying 15 rebounds, while the Philadelphia 76ers’ Andre Drummond, the Kings’ Maxime Raynaud, and the Indiana Pacers’ Jarace Walker shared third place with 14 boards each (a career high for Walker).
Brown and Cunningham tied for nightly assist honors with 13 dimes apiece (a career high for Brown). Next in line was the Cavaliers’ James Harden with nine helpers.
Brown recorded his sixth career triple-double and third triple-double of the season. As noted above, he tied his career high for rebounds and set a new career high for assists.
Cunningham is just the third visiting player to record a 40-point, 10-assist game in Madison Square Garden, joining LeBron James (twice) and Allen Iverson.