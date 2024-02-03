Jokic Powers Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic recorded his 120th career triple-double, compiling team highs of 27 points, 22 rebounds, and 12 assists in a 120-108 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Nuggets improved to 34-16 with the win, just a half-game behind the Western-Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jokic now has six career games in which he’s recorded at least 25 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists, tying Elgin Baylor for the third-most such games in NBA history. The only players with more such games are Wilt Chamberlain (24) and Oscar Robertson (eight).

It’s the 161st game in which Jokic has led his team — either outright or tied — in points, rebounds, and assists. The only player in NBA history with more such games is LeBron James with 232.

Jokic made 11 of his 16 shots from the floor, a field goal percentage of 68.8%. In his 17 games since going 4-12 from the field on Christmas Day, Jokic is averaging 26.2 PPG with 69/52/82 shooting splits.

Jokic has recorded at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in each of his last 11 games, the longest such streak in franchise history and tied for the third-longest single-season streak since the ABA-NBA merger. He’s shot at least 50% from the field in all but one of those games.

Jokic has an NBA-leading 15 triple-doubles this season. He’s recorded at least 15 triple-doubles in each of his last four seasons, tied with Russell Westbrook for the second-longest such streak in NBA history. The record of five such seasons in a row is held by Oscar Robertson (1960-61 to 1964-65).

The Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon lent support with 18 points (7-9 field goals) and five assists, while Jamal Murray fell one rebound shy of a triple-double, tallying 13 points, 10 assists, and nine boards. However, Murray made just five of his 21 field goal attempts, including a 3-15 performance from 3-point range. He set a franchise record for most 3-pointers missed in a game, surpassing the previous mark of 11 shared by three players.

Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson came off the bench to score a game-high 30 points, going 8-15 from the field and 11-12 from the free throw line. He’s just the second rookie in franchise history to record a 30-point game coming off the bench, joining Geoff Petrie on Oct. 24, 1970.

Portland’s Anfernee Simons bagged 29 points, shooting 11-23 from the floor with four 3-pointers made. Fellow starting guard Malcolm Brogdon added 11 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, and was not charged with a turnover in 36 minutes played.

Snubbed Sabonis Leads Kings

All-Star snub Domantas Sabonis produced team highs of 26 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists as the Sacramento Kings outscored the Indiana Pacers 133-122. The Kings have won five of their last six games after a season-long four-game losing streak.

Sabonis shot 9-14 from the field and made eight of his nine free throws. He’s recorded a double-double in each of his last 30 games, the longest such streak of his career and the 10th-longest such streak since the ABA-NBA merger. Sabonis is averaging 20.7 PPG, 13.8 RPG, and 8.6 APG with a field-goal percentage of 63.2% over that span.

Three other Kings had 20-point outings: De’Aaron Fox (25 points, six steals, 11-21 field goals), Malik Monk (23 points, six assists, five rebounds, 9-14 field goals), and Harrison Barnes (22 points, three steals, 9-14 field goals). Monk has 13 20-point games coming off the bench this season, tied with Bogdan Bogdanovic for the league lead.

Bennedict Mathurin poured in a game-high 31 points for the Pacers, going 10-14 from the floor and 9-10 from the free throw line. Teammate Pascal Siakam scored 22 points, making 10 of his 15 tries from the field.

Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton scored 14 points (6-10 field goals) in 22 minutes played, but committed a game-high five turnovers (tied with Mathurin and Siakam) and recorded just one assist. It’s Haliburton’s lowest assist total since Nov. 19, 2021, when he was held without an assist while still a member of the Kings.

The Pacers have scored at least 120 points in a game 34 times this season, the third-most such games in NBA history by a team through its first 50 games of a season. The record of 35 such games is shared by the 1961-62 Philadelphia Warriors and 1981-82 Denver Nuggets.

Hawks Cool-Off Suns

The Atlanta Hawks cooled off the hot Phoenix Suns, pulling out a 129-120 victory. The Suns entered the game with nine wins in their last 11 contests. The Hawks have been up and down over their last 10 games, with a four-game losing skid sandwiched by two three-game winning streaks.

Atlanta’s Trae Young scored a team-high 32 points to go with game highs of 15 assists and three steals. Young has nine career 30-point, 15-assist games, the most in franchise history. He shot 12-17 from the field, including a 7-11 showing from 3-point range.

Young ranks sixth in the NBA with 30 double-doubles this season. All of them are of the points-assists variety, two more such games than any other player. Young has 197 career points-assists double-doubles, 44 more than any other player since his debut in the 2018-19 season.

The Hawks’ other starting guard, Dejounte Murray, tallied 22 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Murray has scored at least 22 points in eight straight games, averaging 24.8 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 6.9 APG over that stretch.

Another Hawks guard, Bogdan Bogdanovic, came off the bench to score 23 points, sinking eight of his 12 field goal attempts. It’s the 13th game in which Bogdanovic has scored at least 20 points coming off the bench this season, tied with Malik Monk for the league lead.

Atlanta’s frontcourt also chipped in, with solid performances from Clint Capela (11 points, game-high 10 rebounds), Jalen Johnson (16 points, seven rebounds), and Onyeka Okongwu (15 points, seven rebounds, 7-8 field goals).

The Suns were led by Kevin Durant, who scored a game-high 35 points and handed out eight assists. Durant went 14-24 from the field, making five of his nine 3-point attempts. He now has 161 career 35-point games, tying George Gervin for the 12th-most such games in NBA history.

Teammate Devin Booker contributed 24 points and six rebounds. He’s scored at least 22 points in each of his last six games, averaging 36.7 PPG with 58/46/83 shooting splits over that span.

Quick Hitters

This and that from the the remaining games: