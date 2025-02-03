Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Jayson Tatum produced game highs of 35 points and 11 assists (also a season high) as the Boston Celtics stormed back from a 26-point deficit to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers 118-110. Tatum shot 13-20 from the field, sinking five of his eight 3-point attempts. He also contributed seven rebounds, one steal, and one block in 44 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Giannis Antetokounmpo registered team highs of 30 points and 11 rebounds, but the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Memphis Grizzlies 132-119. Antetokounmpo went 14-21 from the floor (2-3 on 3-pointers), but missed all six of his free throw attempts. He added seven assists, two steals, and one block in 37 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Nikola Vucevic recorded his sixth career triple-double, scoring 20 points to go with team highs of 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the Chicago Bulls’ 127-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Vucevic was incredibly efficient, going 8-10 from the field with four 3-pointers made. He also blocked a game-high two shots (tied with Tobias Harris) and swiped one steal in 36 minutes of court time.

Milestones