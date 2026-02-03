NBA Game Notes (Feb. 2, 2026)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Feb. 2, 2026.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Alperen Sengun matched his season high with 39 points to lead the Houston Rockets to a 118-114 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Sengun shot 13-25 from the field and 13-18 from the free throw line. He also grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds and dished out five assists in 35 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Dominick Barlow scored a career-high 26 points in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 128-113 win over the LA Clippers. Barlow went 10-16 from the floor and 5-5 from the charity stripe. He also contributed a game-high 16 rebounds, two steals, and one block in 35 turnover-free minutes.
Third ⭐️
Anthony Edwards poured in a game-high 39 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Minnesota Timberwolves were outscored by the Memphis Grizzlies 137-128. Edwards shot 13-27 from the field (3-9 on threes) and 10-14 from the free throw line. He added seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 40 minutes of action.
Milestones
The Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. (30 points) recorded his 95th career game with 25 or more points, breaking a tie with Shareef Abdur-Rahim for the second-most such games in franchise history. Ja Morant is the leader with 126 career 25-point games.