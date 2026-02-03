Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Alperen Sengun matched his season high with 39 points to lead the Houston Rockets to a 118-114 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Sengun shot 13-25 from the field and 13-18 from the free throw line. He also grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds and dished out five assists in 35 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Dominick Barlow scored a career-high 26 points in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 128-113 win over the LA Clippers. Barlow went 10-16 from the floor and 5-5 from the charity stripe. He also contributed a game-high 16 rebounds, two steals, and one block in 35 turnover-free minutes.

Third ⭐️

Anthony Edwards poured in a game-high 39 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Minnesota Timberwolves were outscored by the Memphis Grizzlies 137-128. Edwards shot 13-27 from the field (3-9 on threes) and 10-14 from the free throw line. He added seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 40 minutes of action.

Milestones