Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Miles Bridges scored a season-high 36 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Charlotte Hornets fell to the Denver Nuggets 129-115. Bridges shot 12-23 from the field (5-10 on 3-pointers) and a perfect 7-7 from the free throw line. He added a team-high 13 rebounds, a team-high seven assists (tied with Jusuf Nurkic), and a game-high three steals in 34 turnover-free minutes.

Second ⭐️

Nikola Jokic fell one assist shy of a triple-double, scoring 29 points to go with game highs of 17 rebounds and nine assists in the Nuggets’ win over the Hornets. Jokic went 11-22 from the floor, making six of his career-high 14 attempts from 3-point range. He also had one steal and one block, committing just one personal foul in a game-high 37 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to record multiple 40-point games after turning 40 years old, bagging a game-high 40 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 110-102 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Jame shot 14-24 from the field (4-8 on 3-pointers) and hit all eight of his free throw attempts. He also contributed eight rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 36 minutes of action. On the downside, James matched his career high with 11 turnovers.

