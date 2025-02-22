Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 27 points in just 26 minutes played as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the New York Knicks 142-105. Mitchell shot 10-15 from the field, making five of his seven 3-point attempts. He also recorded five assists, one steal, and one block while committing just one turnover.

Second ⭐️

Kyrie Irving netted a game-high 35 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 111-103 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Irving went 11-22 from the floor (5-12 on 3-pointers) and a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line. He added four assists and one block, and was charged with just one turnover in 37 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Jalen Green poured in a game-high 35 points in the Houston Rockets’ 121-115 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Green shot 12-24 from the field, hitting five of his 11 attempts from 3-point range. He also contributed five rebounds, four assists, and a team-high two steals, and did not commit a personal foul in 39 minutes played.

Milestones