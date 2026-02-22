Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Andrew Wiggins scored a game-high 28 points (tied with GG Jackson) to lead the Miami Heat to a 136-120 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Wiggins was incredibly efficient, going 9-10 from the field (4-4 on threes) and 6-6 from the free throw line. He also contributed seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal, and was charged with just one turnover and one personal foul in 29 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama produced game highs of 28 points and 15 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs beat the Sacramento Kings 139-122 to pick up their eighth straight win. Wembanyama shot 11-20 from the floor and 5-7 from the charity stripe. He also recorded a game-high six assists (tied with Malik Monk), a game-high four blocks, and one steal, committing just one turnover in 30 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Desmond Bane scored a game-high 34 points, but it wasn’t enough in the Orlando Magic’s 113-110 double-overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns. Bane went 12-18 from the field (5-9 on threes) and 5-5 from the free throw line. He added four rebounds, three assists, a team-high two steals (tied with Jevon Carter), and one block in 40 minutes played.

Milestones

Kevin Durant (30 points) recorded his 430th career 30-point game in the Houston Rockets’ 108-106 loss to the New York Knicks, breaking a tie with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the sixth-most such games in NBA history.

Wiggins reached 15,000 career points, becoming the 27th active player and the 162nd player in NBA history to attain that milestone.

The Kings’ DeMar DeRozan (10-10 free throws) raised his career total to 6,832 free throws made, tying Adrian Dantley for 12th place on the NBA’s all-time list.

The Kings’ Doug McDermott (2-3 on threes) reached 1,000 career 3-pointers made. His career 3-point field goal percentage of 41.1% ranks eighth among the 179 players in NBA history to attain that milestone.

Streaking

Cade Cunningham (18 points, 13 assists) recorded his 45th consecutive 10-point, 5-assist game in the Detroit Pistons’ 126-110 win over the Chicago Bulls. It’s the second-longest such streak in franchise history, trailing only a 51-game run by Isiah Thomas (March 21, 1984 to Jan. 13, 1985).

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: San Antonio Spurs (eight) and Detroit Pistons (five).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Sacramento Kings (16) and Chicago Bulls (eight).

The Kings extended their franchise-record losing streak to 16 games, the last four of which have been by 17 or more points. They’ve been outscored by 108 points over the latter span, the worst four-game point differential in franchise history.

The Spurs have scored at least 120 points in each of their last six games, the franchise’s longest such streak since an eight-game run from March 6–22, 1984.

Miscellany