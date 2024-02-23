Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to their seventh consecutive win, producing game highs of 41 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds (tied with Royce O’Neale), and three steals in a 123-113 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Doncic shot 14-27 from the field — including 6-11 from 3-point range — and made all seven of his free throws.

It’s the 46th time Doncic has been a game’s leader — either outright or tied — in points, rebounds, and assists, the most such games in NBA history by a player before his 25th birthday.

Second ⭐️

Nikola Jokic recorded his 121st career triple-double, scoring 21 points to go with game highs of 19 rebounds and 15 assists in the Denver Nuggets’ 130-110 rout of the Washington Wizards. Jokic went 10-10 from the floor, becoming the first player in NBA history to record a 15-point, 15-rebound, 15-assist game with a field goal percentage of 100%.

It’s the third time Jokic has made at least 10 field goals without a miss while recording a triple-double. The only other player in NBA history to record such a game is Wilt Chamberlain, who did so twice.

Third ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander produced game highs of 31 points and eight assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the LA Clippers 129-107. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 12-19 from the field, hitting three of his six 3-pointers.

Gilgeous-Alexander leads the NBA with 40 30-point games this season, four more than any other player. He’s shot at least 50% from the field in 29 of those games, the second-most such games behind Giannis Antetokounmpo (30).

Milestones

Jokic has now produced at least one triple-double versus every team he has faced. The only other players in NBA history to achieve this feat are Maurice Stokes, LeBron James, and Russell Westbrook. Both James and Westbrook have recorded a triple-double against all 30 current NBA teams.

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 32 points and dished out a team-high eight assists as the Golden State Warriors coasted to a 128-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Curry’s final assist of the game was the 6,000th of his career, making him the first player in franchise history to reach that mark. He’s the eighth player in NBA history to record at least 23,000 points and 6,000 assists, joining Kobe Bryant, James Harden, John Havlicek, LeBron James, Oscar Robertson, Russell Westbrook, and Jerry West.

Andre Drummond grabbed eight rebounds in the Chicago Bulls’ 129-112 loss to the Boston Celtics. Drummond now has 10,446 career rebounds, passing Dave Cowens and moving into 37th place on the NBA’s all-time list.

Streaking

The Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis recorded his 19th triple-double and 51st double-double of the season — both league-leading totals — compiling 22 points (11-15 field goals), 11 rebounds, and 11 assists in a 127-122 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Sabonis has produced a double-double in 38 straight games, the second-longest such streak in franchise history (Jerry Lucas, 55) and the fourth-longest such streak since the ABA-NBA merger.

Jalen Brunson had 21 points and a game-high 12 assists in the New York Knicks’ 110-96 defeat of the Philadelphia 76ers. Brunson has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 16 games, the longest such streak of his career. The last Knicks guard to record at least 16 consecutive 20-point games was Walt Frazier in the 1971-72 season (22 in a row).

Gilgeous-Alexander has recorded 15 straight 20-point games and 51 straight 15-point games. He’s averaging 31.3 PPG and 7.3 APG with 53/53/86 shooting splits over the former span.

The Celtics’ Jayson Tatum posted 25 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals in a win over the Bulls, his 13th consecutive 20-point game. He’s averaging 28.3 PPG, 9.2 RPG, and 6.0 APG with 50/37/86 shooting splits during the streak.

Tyrese Haliburton scored a team-high 25 points and delivered a game-high 13 assists in the Indiana Pacers’ 129-115 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Haliburton has handed out at least 10 assists in each of his last five games, the third time this season he’s recorded at least five such games in a row. The only other player to produce at least five 10-assist games in a row this season is Trae Young (eight).

The Pacers have scored at least 100 points in each of their last 65 games, while the Clippers have recorded 47 straight 100-point games. Both are the longest such streaks in franchise history.

Teams with winning streaks of five or more games: Boston Celtics (seven) and Dallas Mavericks (seven).

Teams with losing streaks of five or more games: Washington Wizards (nine) and Utah Jazz (five).

Miscellany