Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Luka Doncic scored a game-high 32 points as the Los Angeles Lakers halted the Denver Nuggets’ nine-game winning streak with a 123-100 blowout victory. Doncic shot 10-22 from the field (4-9 on 3-pointers) and made all eight of his free throw attempts. He added a team-high 10 rebounds, a team-high seven assists (tied with Austin Reaves), and a game-high four steals, committing just one turnover and no personal fouls in 31 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Keyonte George came off the bench to score a game-high 30 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 124-115 upset win over the Houston Rockets. George went 10-17 from the floor, hitting five of his eight 3-point attempts. He also contributed eight rebounds and six assists while being charged with only one turnover and no personal fouls in 29 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Kevin Durant scored 27 points and grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds (tied with Nick Richards) in the Phoenix Suns’ 121-117 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Durant shot 9-15 from the field (3-6 on 3-pointers) and a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line. He also dished out five assists and blocked one shot in 38 turnover-free minutes.

Milestones