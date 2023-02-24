Jokic Leads Nuggets

Nikola Jokic recorded his NBA-leading 22nd triple-double of the season, compiling 24 points, 18 rebounds, and 13 assists to lead the Denver Nuggets to 115-109 road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Nuggets are now 22-0 when Jokic records a triple-double this season, and have won 26 such games in a row dating back to last season. That’s the the longest such streak in NBA history:

26 — Nikola Jokic (Feb. 26, 2022–Feb. 23, 2023)

24 — Magic Johnson (Nov. 28, 1984–Nov. 8, 1987)

23 — Draymond Green (Jan. 2, 2015–Oct. 28, 2019)

21 — Wilt Chamberlain (Jan. 27, 1967–Jan. 26, 1968)

20 — Russell Westbrook (Nov. 10, 2015–Oct. 30, 2016)

Jokic — who shot 8-13 from the field — has recorded at least 10 points, five rebounds, and five assists while shooting 50% from the field in each of his last 39 games, by far the longest such streak in NBA history. Jokic’s streak is three times longer than that of the next-closest player, Wilt Chamberlain (13).

The Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. scored a team-high 25 points on 8-14 shooting from the field, including 6-10 from 3-point range. Porter Jr. has made at least five 3-pointers in each of his last three games, matching the longest such streak in franchise history.

Evan Mobley led the Cavaliers with 31 points, shooting 12-19 from the field and making all five of his free throws. It’s the second-highest scoring game of Mobley’s career, trailing only the 38 points he scored on Jan. 21, 2023.

Frontcourt mate Jarrett Allen scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, making six of his 10 shots from the field. Allen has scored at least 10 points on 60% shooting from the field in each of his last 15 games, the longest such streak in NBA history:

15 — Jarrett Allen (Jan. 21–Feb. 23, 2023)

13 — Wilt Chamberlain (Oct. 29–Nov. 26, 1972)

12 — Artis Gilmore (March 7–30, 1982)

12 — Gilmore (March 9–April 5, 1983)

12 — Otis Thorpe (April 11–Nov. 14, 1985)

Celtics Outlast Pacers

Despite a 40-point, 10-rebound performance from Myles Turner, the Boston Celtics outlasted the Indiana Pacers 142-138 in overtime. Turner matched his career high in points, shooting 13-15 from the field (including 8-10 from 3-point range) and making six of his seven free throws.

Turner’s effective field goal percentage was 113.3%, the highest such figure in a 40-point game in NBA history:

113.3% — Myles Turner (Feb. 23, 2023)

110.0% — Klay Thompson (Jan. 21, 2019)

107.9% — Gary Trent Jr. (April 10, 2021)

106.7% — Allen Crabbe (April 9, 2018)

103.1% — Gilbert Arenas (Feb. 25, 2006)

Turner became the 47th different player to record a 40-point game this season, tying the record for most such players in a single season set in 2020-21. There have been a total of 140 40-point games this season, the second-most such games in a single season in NBA history (142, 1961-62).

Teammate Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 points and dished out a game-high 14 assists. Haliburton has produced at least 20 points and 10 assists in 15 games this season, the franchise single-season record by three games.

The Celtics were led by their dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who scored 31 and 30 points, respectively. It’s the ninth time they’ve each scored at least 30 points in the same game this season. The last teammates to record at least nine such games through 60 teams games are the Denver Nuggets’ Alex English and Kiki VanDeWeghe in 1983-84 (10).

Tatum also contributed 12 rebounds and seven assists, both team-high figures. It’s the 13th time he’s recorded at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a game this season, the most such games by a Celtic since Larry Bird in 1987-88 (19).

Brown also recorded a 30-point double-double, snagging 10 rebounds. It’s the second time Brown and Tatum have each recorded at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in the same game this season. They are the first duo in franchise history to produce multiple such games in a single season.

Sixers Rally, Defeat Grizzlies

Joel Embiid overcame a poor shooting night from the field (7-25, 28.0%), producing 27 points, 19 rebounds, six assists, and six blocks as the Philadelphia 76ers rallied to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 110-105. The Sixers trailed by 17 points with less than 2:00 remaining in the first half.

It’s the second time Embiid has recorded at least 25 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, and five blocks in a game. The only other active player with multiple such games is Karl-Anthony Towns, who also has two.

Teammate James Harden scored a game-high 31 points to move past former Sixers great Allen Iverson and into 26th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Harden needs 120 points to surpass Ray Allen and move into the top 25.

Harden added seven rebounds and seven assists. He shot 10-16 from the field — including 6-9 from 3-point range — and made five of his seven free throws. It’s the 114th time Harden has recorded at least five rebounds, five assists, and five 3-pointers made in a game, the second-most such games in NBA history behind Stephen Curry (133). No other player has recorded more than 55 such games.

Grizzlies star Ja Morant scored just 15 points on dismal 3-16 shooting from the field. Morant, who has posterized numerous players this season, had the script flipped last night when Embiid denied a go-ahead dunk attempt with 1:12 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Markkanen Outduels SGA

Fresh off his first All-Star Game apperance, Lauri Markkanen scored 43 points and snagged 10 rebounds as the Utah Jazz edged the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-119 in overtime. It’s the first 40-point, 10-rebound game of Markkanen’s career.

Markkanen shot 15-28 from the field and made all 10 of his free throws. It’s the second time this season Markkanen has recorded a 40-point game while making at least 10 free throws without a miss. The only other player in franchise history to produce multiple such games in a single season is Adrian Dantley (1980-81, 2).

Jazz rookie Walker Kessler grabbed 18 rebounds and blocked seven shots, both game highs. Kessler has produced five games in which he’s recorded at least 10 rebounds and five blocks, the most such games by a rookie since Yao Ming in 2002-03 (5).

The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 39 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in the loss. He has 34 30-point games this season, second only to Luka Doncic (37).

Gilgeous-Alexander shot 12-26 from the field and 15-19 from the free throw line. It’s the 16th time he’s made at least 10 field goals and 10 free throws in a game this season, the most such games in the NBA. Gilgeous-Alexander has made at least 15 free throws in a league-leading seven games this season.

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: