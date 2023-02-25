176-175!

In the second-highest scoring game in NBA history, the Sacramento Kings outlasted the LA Clippers 176-175 in double overtime:

370 — Pistons 186, Nuggets 184 (Dec. 13, 1983)

351 — Kings 176, Clipper 175 (Feb. 24, 2023)

337 — Spurs 171, Bucks 166 (March 6, 1982)

329 — Bulls 168, Hawks 161 (March 1, 2019)

320 — Warriors 162, Nuggets 158 (Nov. 2, 1990)

The Kings and Clippers put up the third and fourth-highest point totals by a team, respectively, in NBA history:

186 — Pistons (Dec. 13, 1983)

184 — Nuggets (Dec. 13, 1983)

176 — Kings (Feb. 24, 2023)

175 — Clippers (Feb. 24, 2023)

173 — Celtics (Feb. 27, 1959)

173 — Suns (Nov. 10, 1990)

Malik Monk and De’Aaron Fox scored 45 and 42 points for the Kings, respectively. They are the first duo in franchise history to each score at least 40 points in the same game. Since the NBA began tracking starters in 1970-71, it’s just the third time a team has had a 40-point starter (Fox) and a 40-point bench player (Monk) in the same game (starter listed first):

Pete Maravich & Nate Williams, Jazz (April 10, 1977)

Adrian Dantley & John Drew, Jazz (March 19, 1984)

De’Aaron Fox & Malik Monk, Kings (Feb. 24, 2023)

Monk shot 15-24 from the field — including 6-12 from 3-point range — and made nine of his 10 free throws. He also dished out six assists.

Fox made 17 of his 27 attempts from the field, adding 12 assists, five rebounds, and five steals. Since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74, Fox is the only King to record at least 40 points, 10 assists, and five steals in a game.

The Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 44 points in the loss, shooting 16-22 from the field (with six 3-pointers made) and 6-6 from the free throw line. It’s the fifth game in NBA history to feature at least three 40-point scorers:

4 — Pistons vs. Nuggets (Dec. 13, 1983)

3 — Jazz vs. Nuggets (April 10, 1977)

3 — Spurs vs. Bucks (March 6, 1982)

3 — Thunder vs. Timberwolves (March 23, 2012)

3 — Kings vs. Clippers (Feb. 24, 2023)

There have been 145 40-point games in the NBA this season, breaking the record of 142 such games set in 1961-62. Fifty different players have recorded a 40-point game this season, which is also an NBA record.

Teammate Paul George tallied 34 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. George was one of four Clippers to make at least five 3-pointers:

6 — Kawhi Leonard

5 — Paul George

5 — Norman Powell

5 — Nicolas Batum

It’s the first time in NBA history four teammates have each made at least five 3-pointers in the same game. Including the Kings’ Monk, it’s just the third time in NBA history five players have each made at least five 3-pointers in the same game:

Heat (3) vs. Trail Blazers (2) (Feb. 9, 2020)

Bulls (3) vs. Hawks (2) (Feb. 23, 2020)

Clippers (4) vs. Kings (1) (Feb. 24, 2023)

The Clippers made a franchise-record 26 3-pointers, while the Kings connected 18 times from long range. That ties the NBA record for most combined 3-pointers made in a game set by the Houston Rockets (25) and Milwaukee Bucks (19) on May 7, 2021.

Red-Hot Klay Lifts Warriors

Klay Thompson scored 42 points with 12 3-pointers made to lift the Golden State Warriors over the Houston Rockets 116-101. It’s the third time Thompson has made at least 12 3-pointers in a game, the most such games in NBA history:

3 — Klay Thompson

2 — Stephen Curry

1 — Donyell Marshall

1 — Kobe Bryant

1 — Zach LaVine

It’s the second time Thompson has made at least 12 3-pointers in a game this season, making him the only player to record multiple such games in a single season.

All of Thompson’s points came via 3-pointers or free throws. No player in NBA history has scored more points in a game without making a 2-point field goal:

42 — Klay Thompson (Feb. 24, 2023)

40 — Joe Dumars (Nov. 8, 1994)

35 — Davis Bertans (Feb. 17, 2021)

35 — Bojan Bogdanovic (March 6, 2022)

Thompson made his 200th 3-pointer of the season in the second quarter, the eighth time he’s reached that mark. Only fellow Splash Brother Stephen Curry has recorded more such seasons:

9 — Stephen Curry

8 — Klay Thompson

7 — Damian Lillard

6 — James Harden

5 — Ray Allen

5 — Buddy Hield

The Warriors made 26 3-pointers as a team, one shy of the franchise single-game record of 27 set on May 8, 2021. It’s the most 3-pointers a Rockets opponent has made in a game, surpassing the previous mark of 25 set by the Suns on April 12, 2021 and matched by the Warriors on Dec. 3, 2022.

Warriors center Kevin Looney grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds, his fifth consecutive game with at least 13 boards. That’s the longest such streak of his career and the longest such streak by a Warrior since Andris Biedrins in 2008-09.

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: