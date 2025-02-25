Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Zach LaVine poured in a season-high 42 points as the Sacramento Kings destroyed the Charlotte Hornets 130-88. LaVine shot a blistering 16-19 from the field, sinking eight of his nine 3-point attempts. He did not commit a personal foul in 31 minutes played, posting a game-best rating of plus-36 points.

Second ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 39 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 131-128 in overtime. Gilgeous-Alexander went 11-20 from the floor (3-5 on 3-pointers) and 14-17 from the free throw line. He also produced team highs of 10 rebounds and eight assists in 42 minutes of playing time.

Third ⭐️

Nikola Jokic dished out a career-high 19 assists to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 125-116 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Jokic also scored 18 points, making nine of his 14 field goal attempts. He added nine rebounds, a game-high three steals (tied with two others), and one block, committing just one personal foul in 39 minutes of action.

Milestones