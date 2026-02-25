Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Kevin Porter Jr. matched his season high with 32 points as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 128-117 to pick up their seventh win in the last nine games. Porter Jr. shot 11-20 from the field (2-4 on threes) and 8-8 from the free throw line. He added seven rebounds, a team-high seven assists, a team-high two steals (tied with three others), and one block, committing just one turnover in 37 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Tyrese Maxey produced game highs of 32 points and eight assists in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 135-114 win over the Indiana Pacers. Maxey went 10-22 from the floor and a perfect 10-10 from the charity stripe. He also contributed a team-high nine rebounds, a game-high two steals (tied with four others), and one block in 34 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Paolo Banchero scored a game-high 36 points to lead the Orlando Magic to a narrow 110-109 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Banchero shot 12-22 from the field and 10-11 from the free throw line. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out a team-high six assists (tied with Desmond Bane) in 38 minutes played.

Milestones

Kon Knueppel (3-6 on threes) became the fastest player in NBA history to reach 200 career 3-pointers made as the Charlotte Hornets routed the Chicago Bulls 131-99. He attained that milestone in just 58 games, 11 fewer than the previous record holder, Duncan Robinson.

Knueppel is just the second rookie in NBA history to hit at least 200 triples in a season, joining Keegan Murray (2022-23). He needs six more 3-pointers made to surpass Murray’s rookie record of 206.

Streaking

Sixers center Joel Embiid (27 points) has recorded 23 consecutive 20-point games, the fifth-longest such streak of his career. He’s averaged 29.9 PPG and 8.2 RPG with 52.6/36.9/85.9 shooting splits over that span.

Maxey has scored at least 25 points in eight straight games, the third-longest such streak of his career. Over that stretch, he’s posted figures of 30.4 PPG, 6.4 APG, and 2.1 SPG.

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Chicago Bulls (10) and Brooklyn Nets (five).

The Charlotte Hornets (25-57 on threes) became the first team in NBA history to make 25 or more 3-pointers in back-to-back games. They have hit at least 20 triples in each of their last three contests, one shy of the league record.

The Hornets set a franchise record by winning their eighth straight game on the road. The previous mark of seven had been achieved twice (Feb. 21 to March 24, 1998 and April 10 to Nov. 8, 2000).

Miscellany