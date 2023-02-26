Tatum’s Three Sinks Sixers

Jayson Tatum hit a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to lift the Boston Celtics over the Philadelphia 76ers 110-107. The Sixers’ Joel Embiid nearly tied the game with a desperate 70-foot heave, but the shot was not released before time expired.

Jalyen Brown led the Celtics with 26 points, while Tatum chipped in with 18 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists. Tatum has struggled from the field in his last two games, shooting 7-17 (41.2%) last night and 9-25 (36.0%) on Thursday night.

Embiid was spectacular in the loss, producing 41 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. It’s the 14th time Embiid has recorded at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a game, breaking a tie with Wilt Chamberlain for the most such games in franchise history.

Embiid shot 12-21 from the field and made 17 of his 18 free throws. It’s the 10th time Embiid has scored at least 40 points while shooting 50% from the field and 90% from the free throw line. The only other centers in NBA history to record at least 10 such games are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (12), Bob McAdoo (11), and Patrick Ewing (10).

Teammate James Harden compiled 21 points, eight assists, six rebounds, and three steals. Harden shot just 5-16 from the field, but did make all nine of his free throws.

Harden recorded his 1,500th career steal roughly midway through the first quarter. He’s the first player in NBA history to reach career totals of 2,500 3-pointers made, 1,500 steals, and 500 blocks.

Reeling Spurs

The reeling San Antonio Spurs lost their 16th consecutive game, falling to the Utah Jazz 118-102. It’s the longest losing streak in franchise history by three games. The Spurs have allowed at least 110 points in each of those games, the second-longest such losing streak in NBA history:

17 — Phoenix Suns (Jan. 15–Feb. 23, 2019)

16 — San Antonio Spurs (Jan. 20–Feb. 25, 2023)

14 — Philadelphia 76ers (Dec. 7, 1972–Jan. 6, 1973)

The Spurs have lost 22 games by 15 or more points this season, the most such losses in the NBA. They are one loss shy of tying the franchise mark for most such losses in a single season set in 1988-89 and matched in 1996-97.

Lauri Markkanen scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Jazz. Markkanen has scored at least 25 points in 27 games this season, matching his career total coming into the season.

Jazz center Walker Kessler produced game-high figures of 12 rebounds and five blocks. It’s the sixth time Kessler has recorded at least 10 rebounds and five blocks in a game, the most such games by a rookie since Tim Duncan in 1997-98 (13).

Newly-acquired Kris Dunn had 15 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds in just 23 minutes of action for the Jazz. It was Dunn’s first 15-point game in more than three years (Jan. 20, 2020).

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: