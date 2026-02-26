Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Alperen Sengun recorded his 11th career triple-double, scoring 26 points to go with game highs of 13 rebounds and 11 assists in the Houston Rockets’ 128-97 rout of the Sacramento Kings. Sengun was very effective, going 9-13 from the field and 7-8 from the free throw line. He also recorded a game-high three blocks and a team-high two steals (Josh Okogie), and was not charged with a personal foul in 32 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Cade Cunningham scored a team-high 29 points (tied with Jalen Duren) and dished out a game-high 13 assists to lead the Detroit Pistons to a 124-116 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Cunningham shot an efficient 11-16 from the floor, hitting three of his five 3-point attempts. He also swiped a game-high three steals (tied with Ausar Thompson) and blocked three shots in 38 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Jarrett Allen scored a game-high 27 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Cleveland Cavaliers were edged out by the Milwaukee Bucks 118-116. Allen was highly productive, shooting 10-15 from the field and 7-8 from the charity stripe. He added a game-high 11 rebounds (tied with Jericho Sims), a team-high two steals (tied with two others), and one block, committing just one turnover and no personal fouls in 32 minutes played.

Milestones

The Kings’ DeMar DeRozan (15 points) raised his career total to 26,406 points, passing John Havlicek and Paul Pierce to take over 20th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Al Horford (10 points) reached 15,000 career points in the Golden State Warriors’ 133-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. He’s the 28th active player and the 163rd player in NBA history to attain that milestone.

The Bucks’ Myles Turner (one block) reached 1,500 career blocks. He’s just the fifth active player and the 41st player overall to attain that milestone since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74.

The Sacramento Kings suffered their eighth 30-point loss of the 2025-26 campaign, the most such losses in a single season in franchise history. They had shared the previous mark of seven with the 2008-09 squad.

Streaking

Jaylen Brown (23 points) extended his streak of 20-point games to 19 in the Boston Celtics’ 103-84 loss to the Denver Nuggets. It’s the second-longest such streak of Brown’s career, a stretch in which he’s averaged 28.2 PPG, 8.5 RPG, and 4.7 APG.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: San Antonio Spurs (10).

The Spurs beat the Toronto Raptors 110-107 to pick up their 10th straight victory. It’s the franchise’s longest winning streak since a 13-game run from Dec. 26, 2015 to Jan. 22, 2016.

Miscellany