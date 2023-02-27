Dame Explodes for 71

Damian Lillard exploded for a career-high and franchise-record 71 points as the Portland Trail Blazers routed the Houston Rockets 131-114. Lillard is the eighth player in NBA history to record a 70-point game (a total of 13 instances):

Wilt Chamberlain (6 times)

Elgin Baylor

David Thompson

David Robinson

Kobe Bryant

Devin Booker

Donovan Mitchell

Damian Lillard

Lillard and Mitchell each recorded their 70-point games this season. It’s the first season in NBA history in which two different players scored at least 70 points in a game. This is the third season to feature multiple 70-point games. There were three such games in the 1961-62 and 1962-63 seasons, all by Chamberlain.

This was Lillard’s fifth career 60-point game, the third-most such games in NBA history:

32 — Wilt Chamberlain

6 — Kobe Bryant

5 — Damian Lillard

4 — Michael Jordan

4 — James Harden

Lillard outscored the game’s second-leading scorers — the Rockets’ Alperen Sengun and Jae’Sean Tate, each with 17 points — by 54 points, the third-largest such difference in NBA history:

61 — Wilt Chamberlain (March 2, 1962)

55 — Kobe Bryant (Jan. 22, 2006)

54 — Damian Lillard (Feb. 26, 2023)

49 — Joe Fulks (Feb. 10, 1949)

46 — David Thompson (April 9, 1978)

This is the first 70-point game in NBA history which did not feature another 20-point scorer.

Lillard shot 22-38 from the field — including 13-22 from 3-point range — and made all 14 of his free throws. He’s the first player in NBA history to score at least 70 points in a game without missing a free throw.

Lillard’s 13 3-pointers made are tied for the second-highest single-game total in NBA history:

14 — Klay Thompson (Oct. 29, 2018)

13 — Stephen Curry (Nov. 7, 2016)

13 — Zach LaVine (Nov. 23, 2019)

13 — Damian Lillard (Feb. 26, 2023)

Lillard’s true shooting percentage was 80.4%, the highest such figure in NBA history in a 70-point game:

80.4% — Damian Lillard (Feb. 26, 2023)

78.9% — Donovan Mitchell (Jan. 2, 2023)

78.0% — David Thompson (April 9, 1978)

73.9% — Kobe Bryant (Jan. 22, 2006)

73.4% — Wilt Chamberlain (March 10, 1963)

Lillard tied Donovan Mitchell for the highest effective field goal percentage in a 70-point game:

75.0% — Damian Lillard (Feb. 26, 2023)

75.0% — Donovan Mitchell (Jan. 2, 2023)

73.7% — David Thompson (April 9, 1978)

71.1% — Wilt Chamberlain (March 10, 1963)

68.5% — Kobe Bryant (Jan. 22, 2006)

Lillard also contributed six rebounds and six assists. He’s just the fourth player in NBA history to record at least 70 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a game:

David Robinson (April 24, 1994)

Devin Booker (March 24, 2017)

Donovan Mitchell (Jan. 2, 2023)

Damian Lillard (Feb. 26, 2023)

Over his last 21 games, Lillard is averaging 38.7 PPG and 7.3 APG with shooting percentages of 51.4% from the field, 40.1% from 3-point range, and 94.6% from the free throw line. He’s scored at least 24 points in each of those games.

Lillard made his 200th 3-pointer of the season, the eighth time he’s reached that mark. That’s tied for the second-most such seasons in NBA history:

9 — Stephen Curry

8 — Klay Thompson

8 — Damian Lillard

6 — James Harden

Lillard also surpassed 19,000 career points. He’s the first player in franchise history to reach that mark.

Jokic, Nuggets Extend Streak

Nikola Jokic recorded his 23rd triple-double of the season, compiling 40 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists, and three steals as the Denver Nuggets pulled out a 134-124 overtime win over the LA Clippers. The Nuggets are undefeated when Jokic records a triple-double this season, and have won 27 such games in a row dating back to last season, the longest such streak in NBA history

It’s the third time Jokic has recorded at least 40 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game. The only other players in NBA history to produce at least three such games are Wilt Chamberlain (6) and Oscar Robertson (5).

Jokic made 14 of his 21 shots from the field and 12 of his 15 free throws. It’s the 53rd time he’s recorded a triple-double with a field goal percentage of at least 60%, nine more such games than any other player in NBA history:

53 — Nikola Jokic

44 — Wilt Chamberlain

41 — Magic Johnson

Jokic has scored at least 10 points on 50% shooting from the field in each of his last 41 games, the longest such streak in NBA history by 10 games:

41 — Nikola Jokic (Nov. 22, 2022–Feb. 26, 2023)

31 — Dwight Howard (Jan. 3–March 9, 2011)

27 — Shaquille O’Neal (Jan. 7–March 18, 2001)

27 — Zion Williamson (Feb. 3–April 6, 2021)

The Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. scored 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, shooting 12-18 from the field with four 3-pointers made. Porter Jr. did not commit a turnover.

Teammate Jamal Murray scored 21 points and dished out a game-high 12 assists. He also contributed five rebounds and two steals.

The Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard scored a team-high 33 points on 12-19 shooting from the field in the loss. Over his last 19 games, Leonard is averaging 28.7 PPG with shooting percentages of 53.4% from the field, 49.5% from 3-point range, and 91.5% from the free throw line. He’s scored at least 24 points in 16 of those games.

The Clippers have allowed a total of 310 points over their last two games. The last team to give up at least 310 points over a two-game span was the Nuggets on Dec. 29 & 30, 1990 (316 points).

Bucks Extend Streak

Despite the absence of All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks edged the Phoenix Suns 104-101 to extend their winning streak to 14 games, the fifth-longest such streak in franchise history:

20 — Feb. 6–March 8, 1971

18 — Nov. 10–Dec. 14, 2019

16 — Oct. 24–Nov. 25, 1970

16 — Feb. 28–Oct. 13, 1973

14 — Jan. 23–Feb. 26, 2023

The Bucks were led by Jrue Holiday, who scored a game-high 33 points on 13-22 shooting from the field. Holiday has six 30-point games this season, one shy of his singles-season high of seven such games set in 2017-18.

Bucks center Brook Lopez had 22 points, 13 rebounds, and four blocks, the latter two figures game highs. Lopez shot 9-17 from the field with two 3-pointers made. It’s the 21st time Lopez has recorded multiple 3-pointers made and multiple blocks in the same game this season, seven more such games than any other player.

The Suns’ Devin Booker scored 24 points and dished out eight assists, both team-high figures. Booker passed Shawn Marion to became the fourth-leading scorer in franchise history:

15,666 — Walter Davis

13,910 — Alvan Adams

12,747 — Kevin Johnson

12,143 — Devin Booker

12,134 — Shawn Marion

Lakers Rally, Stun Mavs

The Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a 27-point deficit with less than 7:00 remaining in the second quarter to stun the Dallas Mavericks 111-108. It’s the Lakers’ largest comeback win since Dec. 6, 2002 when they overcame a 30-point deficit against (wait for it) the Mavericks.

The Lakers’ Anthony Davis led the way, scoring 30 points on 12-20 shooting from the field. He also contributed 15 rebounds and three blocks. Davis now has 55 career 30-point, 15-rebound games, breaking a tie with Giannis Antetokounmpo for the most such games among active players.

Teammate LeBron James scored 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds. James has scored at least 25 points 34 times this season, tying Karl Malone (2000-01) for the most such games in a single season by a player age 37 years or older.

The Mavericks’ Luka Doncic scored a team-high 26 points in the loss, adding nine rebounds and five assists. It’s the 38th time Doncic has recorded at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a game this season, 11 more such games than any other player (James, 27).

Backcourt mate Kyrie Irving had 21 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. Irving is averaging 26.2 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 6.5 APG with shooting splits of 51/41/100 in his six games as a Maverick.

The Mavericks fell to 1-3 in the games both Doncic and Irving have appeared in. They are allowing an average of 121.0 PPG in those contests.

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: