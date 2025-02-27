Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Tyrese Haliburton produced game highs of 33 points and 11 assists to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 111-91 victory over the Toronto Raptors. Haliburton shot 12-15 from the field, sinking seven of his nine 3-point attempts. He added game highs of three steals (tied with Orlando Robinson) and two blocks (tied with Myles Turner), committing just one turnover and no personal fouls in 33 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Day’Ron Sharpe scored a career-high 25 points in his first start of the season, but the Brooklyn Nets fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder 129-121. Sharpe went 8-10 from the field (2-3 on 3-pointers) and made all seven of his free throw attempts. He added a team-high 15 rebounds, a career-high-tying five assists, a game-high three blocks (tied with Chet Holmgren), and two steals in 31 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Walker Kessler scored a season-high 25 points on 10-10 shooting from the floor in the Utah Jazz’s 118-101 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Kessler also contributed a game-high 14 rebounds, a career-high-tying five assists, and two steals. He was not charged with a turnover in 34 minutes of playing time.

