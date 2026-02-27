Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Saddiq Bey scored a season-high 42 points to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 129-118 victory over the Utah Jazz. Bey was very efficient, going 14-20 from the field (5-9 on threes) and 9-9 from the free throw line. He also dished out seven assists and grabbed five rebounds in 34 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Luka Doncic scored a game-high 41 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Phoenix Suns 113-110. Doncic went 12-21 from the floor (6-11 on threes) and 11-12 from the charity stripe. He also recorded a team-high eight rebounds (tied with Jaxson Hayes), a game-high eight assists, and a game-high two steals (tied with three others) in 39 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Precious Achiuwa scored a career-high 29 points in the Sacramento Kings’ 130-121 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Achiuwa shot 13-19 from the field, sinking all three of his 3-point attempts. He added a game-high 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block in 33 turnover-free minutes.

Milestones

Kon Knueppel (8-12 on threes) broke the NBA record for most 3-pointers made in a season by a rookie as the Charlotte Hornets routed the Indiana Pacers 133-109. His 209 triples are three more than the previous record holder, Keegan Murray (2022-23).

Knueppel tied the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game by a rookie, matching the eight threes he sank on Jan. 29, 2026. The NBA rookie record of nine is shared by four players.

Kevin Durant (40 points) became just the sixth player in NBA history to reach 32,000 career points in the Houston Rockets’ 113-108 win over the Orlando Magic. He joins LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan.

Durant produced his first career 40-point game as a Rocket, the fifth different franchise for which he’s recorded such a game. That breaks the previous NBA record of four franchises he shared with six other players.

Durant recorded his 431st career 30-point game, tying Kobe Bryant for fifth place on the NBA’s all-time list. The four players ahead of them are LeBron James (575), Michael Jordan (562), Wilt Chamberlain (515), and Karl Malone (435).

Doncic scored at least 35 points in a game for the 131st time, breaking a tie with Bob Pettit and Giannis Antetokounmpo for the 19th-most such games in NBA history. The only players to record more 35-point games before their 27th birthday are Wilt Chamberlain (230) and Michael Jordan (156). Doncic turns 27 years old tomorrow.

The Lakers’ LeBron James (six rebounds) raised his career total to 11,959 rebounds, passing Dennis Rodman to take over 23rd place on the NBA’s all-time list.

Tyrese Maxey (5-12 on threes) broke the franchise record for most career 3-pointers made in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 124-117 win over the Miami Heat. His 887 triples are two more than the previous record holder, Allen Iverson.

Michael Porter Jr. (3-9 on threes) made his 1,000th career 3-pointer in the Brooklyn Nets’ 126-110 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. He’s the 11th-fastest player in NBA history to reach that mark, doing so in 391 games.

The Washington Wizards were blown out by the Atlanta Hawks 126-96, setting a franchise record with their ninth 30-point loss of the season. They surpassed the previous mark of eight such losses set just last season. Only three teams in NBA history have recorded more 30-point losses in a season: the 2021-22 Portland Trail Blazers (15), the 2022-23 San Antonio Spurs (11), and the 1990-91 Denver Nuggets (10).

Streaking

Joel Embiid (26 points) has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 24 games, matching the fourth-longest such streak of his career. He’s averaged 29.8 PPG and 8.3 RPG with 52.0/36.7/86.0 shooting splits over that span.

Maxey (28 points) has scored at least 25 points in nine consecutive games, the third-longest such streak of his career. Over that stretch, he’s posted figures of 30.1 PPG, 6.9 APG, and 2.4 SPG.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: San Antonio Spurs (11).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Chicago Bulls (11), Brooklyn Nets (six), and Indiana Pacers (five).

The Spurs ’ 11-game winning streak is the franchise’s longest since a 13-game run from Dec. 26, 2015 to Jan. 22, 2016.

The Bulls dropped their 11th straight contest, a 121-112 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. It’s the franchise’s longest single-season losing streak since a 16-game slide from Jan. 8 to Feb. 6, 2001.

The Charlotte Hornets (22-46 on threes) tied an NBA record by hitting at least 20 triples for the fourth consecutive game. They matched previous four-game streaks by the Boston Celtics (March 12–18, 2024), the Cleveland Cavaliers (Dec. 20–27, 2024), and the Golden State Warriors (Jan. 13–19, 2026).

Miscellany