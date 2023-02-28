The New York Knicks won their sixth consecutive game, defeating the Boston Celtics 109-94. Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley each scored 23 points to lead the Knicks, who need just one more win to match last season’s total (37). The Celtics’ Jayson Tatum’s shooting woes continued, as he made just six of his 18 attempts from the field, including one 3-pointer in nine tries. Over his last three games, Tatum is shooting 22-60 from the field (36.7%) and 7-29 (24.1%) from 3-point range. Tatum also picked up his first career ejection with 3:46 remaining in the fourth quarter after picking up his second technical foul.