Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Luka Doncic compiled game highs of 45 points, 14 assists, and nine rebounds (tied with two others), but it wasn’t enough as the Dallas Mavericks fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-119. Dallas took a 119-118 lead with 2.6 seconds remaining on a layup by P.J. Washington (assisted by Doncic), but Cleveland’s Max Strus had his prayer from 59 feet answered as the buzzer sounded.

Doncic shot 17-29 from the field — including 6-11 from 3-point range — and made all five of his free throws. He committed just one turnover and one personal foul in a game-high 41 minutes of action, also swiping three steals.

Second ⭐️

Jayson Tatum had 29 points, 11 rebounds, and a game-high eight assists in the Boston Celtics’ 117-99 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. He scored 15 of his points in the fourth quarter (4-8 field goals, 7-7 free throws) as the Celtics pulled away.

Tatum shot just 9-20 from the field for the game (1-7 on 3-pointers), but sank 10 of his 11 free throw attempts. He was charged with just one turnover and one personal foul in 35 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 34 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves knocked off the San Antonio Spurs 114-105. He added five rebounds, five assists, and a game-high four steals in 33 minutes of court time. Edwards went 13-29 from the floor (with four 3-pointers made) and 4-4 from the free throw line.

Edwards now has 59 career 30-point games, the third-most such games in franchise history and the ninth-most such games in NBA history by a player before his 23rd birthday. He does not turn 23 years old until August 5.

Milestones

Jaylen Brown (31 points, 11-14 field goals) and Tatum each scored at least 25 points in the same game for the 79th time, tying Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Paul Arizin for the seventh-most such games in NBA history by a duo. Next up are another pair of Hall of Famers, Oscar Robertson and Jack Twyman, with 82 such games.

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert recorded his 40th double-double of the season, scoring 13 points and snagging a game-high 17 rebounds in a win over the Spurs. It’s the sixth time Gobert has reached that mark, tied for the fourth-most such seasons among active players.

San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama posted his 30th double-double of the season, tallying 17 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, four blocks, and two steals in a loss to the Timberwolves. Wembanyama is the first rookie to reach that mark since Deandre Ayton and Trae Young both did so in the 2018-19 season.

Nikola Vucevic scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Chicago Bulls’ 105-95 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Seven of Vucevic’s boards came on the defensive end, raising his career total to 7,006 (fourth among active players). He’s the 28th player to reach 7,000 defensive rebounds since the NBA began tracking the statistic in 1973-74.

Stephen Curry made just six of his 21 field goal attempts, but the Golden State Warriors still managed to defeat the Washington Wizards 123-112. Curry raised his career total to 7,920 field goals made, breaking a tie with Walt Bellamy for 43rd place on the NBA’s all-time list.

Curry’s teammate, Chris Paul , went 3-5 from 3-point range in his return from a 21-game absence due to a broken hand. Paul now has 1,688 career 3-pointers made, snapping a tie with Steve Nash for 32nd place on the NBA’s all-time list.

The New Orleans Pelicans routed the New York Knicks 115-92, their 13th win by 20 or more points this season. That ties the franchise record for most such wins in a single season set in 2007-08 (the only 50-win season in franchise history). The Pelicans are tied with the Timberwolves for the most 20-point wins in the NBA this season.

Streaking

Doncic has made at least one 3-pointer in 50 consecutive games, the longest such streak in franchise history. He’s the eighth player in NBA history to record a streak of at least 50 such games in a row before turning 25 years old (Doncic’s 25th birthday is today).

Doncic has scored at least 15 points in each of his 50 games this season. He and James Harden (2018-19) are the only players in NBA history to score at least 15 points with one 3-pointer made in each of their first 50 games of a season.

Doncic’s backcourt mate, Kyrie Irving , scored 30 points (12-24 field goals, 5-8 on 3-pointers) for his sixth straight 25-point game. That matches the second-longest such streak of Irving’s career, trailing only a seven-game run from Jan. 19, 2023 to Jan. 30, 2023.

Doncic and Irving have each scored at least 25 points in the last six games they’ve played together, the longest such streak by a duo in franchise history.

Edwards has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 10 games, matching the second-longest such streak of his career. He’s averaging 30.7 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 5.0 APG with 48/37/80 shooting splits over that span.

Wembanyama has scored at least 15 points in each of his last 28 games, the second-longest such streak in franchise history by a rookie (David Robinson, 51). It’s also the longest such streak by a rookie since Shaquille O’Neal in 1992-93 (54 games). Wembanyama is averaging 22.5 PPG, 9.6 RPG, and 3.6 BPG with 49/35/85 shooting splits over that span.

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 31 points in a 112-95 victory over the Houston Rockets. The steady Gilgeous-Alexander has recorded six straight 30-point games, eight straight 25-point games, 18 straight 20-point games, and 54 straight 15-point games.

Damian Lillard scored a game-high 23 points as the Milwaukee Bucks destroyed the Charlotte Hornets 123-85. Lillard hit four 3-pointers to extend his streak of games with at least one 3-pointer made to 132, the third-longest such streak in NBA history.

Teams with winning streaks of five or more games: Boston Celtics (nine), Oklahoma City Thunder (six), and Miami Heat (five).

Teams with losing streaks of five or more games: Washington Wizards (12), Portland Trail Blazers (nine), and San Antonio Spurs (five).

The Thunder have scored at least 100 points in each of their last 48 regular season games, breaking the franchise record of 47 such games in a row set from Jan. 3, 2023 to Oct. 27, 2023.

Miscellany