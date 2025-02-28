Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Stephen Curry erupted for a season-high 56 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to their fifth straight win, a 121-115 victory over the Orlando Magic. Curry shot 16-25 from the field (12-19 on 3-pointers) and made all 12 of his free throw attempts. He also swiped a team-high two steals (tied with Gary Payton II) and did not commit a personal foul in 34 minutes of playing time.

Second ⭐️

LeBron James compiled game highs of 33 points, 17 rebounds, and six assists (tied with Donte DiVincenzo) as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-102. James went 11-21 from the floor (4-9 on 3-pointers) and 7-10 from the free throw line. He added one steal and one block, committing just one personal foul in 37 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Zion Williamson recorded his first career triple-double, racking up 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists in the New Orleans Pelicans’ 124-116 win over the Phoenix Suns. Williamson was incredibly efficient, hitting 13 of his 17 field goal attempts. He also blocked a game-high two shots (tied with two others) and was charged with only one personal foul in 31 minutes of action.

Milestones

Curry recorded his 14th career 50-point game, tying Rick Barry and James for seventh place on the NBA’s all-time list. He’s produced nine of those games since turning 30 years old, the most in league history.

Curry recorded a true shooting percentage of 92.5%, tying James Harden (Nov. 5, 2017) for the highest such figure in NBA history by a player in a 55-point game. Both players scored 56 points on 25 field goal attempts and 12 free throw attempts.

Curry made at least a dozen 3-pointers in a game for the third time, tying former teammate Klay Thompson for the most such games in NBA history. They are the only players to record multiple such games.

Curry raised his career total to 24,867 points, surpassing Patrick Ewing (24,815) to take over 26th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

James recorded his 600th career double-double, becoming the 21st player in NBA history to reach that mark. He ranks first among active players, 50 ahead of Nikola Vucevic.

James increased his career total to 11,609 rebounds, moving past Ewing (11,607) and into 25th place on the NBA’s career leaderboard.

The Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic tallied 32 points (13-16 field goals), 14 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 121-112 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. It’s the 12th time he’s recorded a triple-double while shooting at least 80% from the field, breaking a tie with Wilt Chamberlain for the most such games in NBA history.

Streaking

James scored at least 25 points in a game for the fifth straight time, becoming the first player in NBA history to record five such games in a row after turning 40 years old. He’s averaging 30.2 PPG, 10.6 RPG, and 5.8 APG with 55.3/41.7/81.5 shooting splits over that span.

James’ new teammate, Luka Doncic , had 21 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists. Doncic went just 1-9 from beyond the arc, but it was enough to extend his streak of games with at least 10 points and one 3-pointer made to 98. That breaks a tie with Curry for the longest such streak in NBA history.

Points aside, Doncic has made at least one three in each of his last 98 games, the seventh-longest such streak in NBA history.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Golden State Warriors (five).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Charlotte Hornets (five).

