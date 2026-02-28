Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Jalen Duren matched his career high with 33 points as the Detroit Pistons outlasted the Cleveland Cavaliers 122-119 in overtime. Duren shot 11-19 from the field and made 11 of his career-high 15 free throw attempts. He also contributed a game-high 16 rebounds, a team-high three blocks, and one steal in 42 turnover-free minutes.

Second ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returned from a nine-game absence to score a team-high 36 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 127-121 overtime win over the Denver Nuggets. Gilgeous-Alexander went just 12-29 from the floor, but sank 12 of his 13 attempts from the charity stripe. He added a team-high nine assists, a team-high two steals (tied with four others), and two blocks, committing just one turnover and no personal fouls in 34 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Jaylen Brown produced game highs of 28 points (tied with Nikola Vucevic) and nine assists to lead the Boston Celtics to a 148-111 blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Brown shot a sizzling 9-12 from the field, hitting all four of his 3-point attempts. He also recorded seven rebounds, a team-high two steals (tied with Neemias Queta), and one block in 30 minutes played.

Milestones

The Nuggets’ Jamal Murray (39 points) reached 11,000 career points. He’s the fifth Denver player to attain that milestone since the franchise entered the NBA in 1976, joining Alex English, Nikola Jokic, Dan Issel, and Carmelo Anthony.

The Boston Celtics (52-78 field goals, 22-34 on threes) recorded an effective field goal percentage of 80.8%, the highest such figure in a game in NBA history. The previous mark of 80.4% was set by the Milwaukee Bucks on April 1, 2025.

Streaking

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 122 regular season games, the second-longest such streak in NBA history. He’s just four games shy of matching Wilt Chamberlain’s record 126-game run from Oct. 19, 1961 to Jan. 19, 1963.

Brown has recorded 20 consecutive 20-point games, the second-longest such streak of his career. He’s averaged 28.2 PPG, 8.4 RPG, and 4.9 APG over that span.

Duren has produced at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in four straight games, the longest such streak by a Detroit Piston since Bob McAdoo’s five-game run from Jan. 12–22, 1980.

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Brooklyn Nets (seven).

Miscellany