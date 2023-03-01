Bucks Streak Hits 15

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded game highs of 33 points and 15 rebounds to help push the Milwaukee Bucks past the Brooklyn Nets 118-104 for their 15th consecutive victory. It’s the longest winning streak in the NBA this season and the fifth-longest winning streak in franchise history:

20 — Feb. 6–March 8, 1971

18 — Nov. 10–Dec. 14, 2019

16 — Oct. 24–Nov. 25, 1970

16 — Feb. 28–Oct. 13, 1973

15 — Jan. 23–Feb. 28, 2023

The Bucks finished February with a record of 10-0, just the second time they’ve won at least 10 games in a calendar month without a loss (March 1973, 13-0). They moved a half-game ahead of the Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings and now own the best record in the NBA at 44-17.

It’s the 55th time Antetokounmpo has tallied at least 30 points and 15 rebounds in a game, tying Anthony Davis for the most such games among active players. He’s recorded eight of those games this season, the most in the NBA.

Antetokounmpo has 253 career games in which he’s been his team’s outright leader in points and rebounds, 43 more such games than any other active player:

253 — Giannis Antetokounmpo

210 — LeBron James

199 — Anthony Davis

177 — Joel Embiid

176 — Nikola Jokic

The Nets’ Mikal Bridges scored a team-high 31 points on 11-19 shooting from the field in the loss. Bridges has two 30-point games in his six games a Net, equalling his total in 365 games with the Phoenix Suns.

Jokic Reaches Milestone

Nikola Jokic recorded his 100th career triple-double, producing 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists as the Denver Nuggets routed the Houston Rockets 133-112. Jokic is the sixth player in NBA history to reach that milestone:

198 — Russell Westbrook

181 — Oscar Robertson

138 — Magic Johnson

107 — Jason Kidd

106 — LeBron James

100 — Nikola Jokic

Jokic is both the second-fastest (582 games) and second-youngest (28 years, nine days) player to do so. Jokic’s teams have a winning percentage of .820 when he records a triple-double, the highest such figure among the players in the group above.

The Nuggets are 24-0 when Jokic records a triple-double this season, and have won 28 such games in a row dating back to last season. That’s the longest such streak in NBA history by four games:

28 — Nikola Jokic (Feb. 26, 2022–Feb. 28, 2023)

24 — Magic Johnson (Nov. 28, 1984–Nov. 8, 1987)

23 — Draymond Green (Jan. 2, 2015–Oct. 28, 2019)

21 — Wilt Chamberlain (Jan. 27, 1967–Jan. 26, 1968)

20 — Russell Westbrook (Nov. 10, 2015–Oct. 30, 2016)

Jokic has recorded a triple-double in 15 of his last 20 games. The only other player in NBA history to record at least 15 triple-doubles over a 20-game span is Russell Westbrook. Jokic is averaging 23.6 PPG, 13.9 RPG, and 10.9 APG with shooting splits of 67/53/84 over that stretch.

Jokic — who shot 7-11 from the field — has scored at least 10 points on 50% shooting from the field in each of his last 42 games, the longest such streak in NBA history by 11 games:

42 — Nikola Jokic (Nov. 22, 2022–Feb. 26, 2023)

31 — Dwight Howard (Jan. 3–March 9, 2011)

27 — Shaquille O’Neal (Jan. 7–March 18, 2001)

27 — Zion Williamson (Feb. 3–April 6, 2021)

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with a game-high 32 points on 12-18 shooting from the field. He made five of his 10 3-point attempts and also handed out six assists.

Morant Leads Grizzlies

Ja Morant recorded his 10th career triple-double, compiling 39 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Los Angeles Lakers 121-109. Morant scored 28 of his points in the third quarter, the highest-scoring period in franchise history. He shot 10-12 from the field and 8-9 from the free throw line in his record-setting quarter.

Morant is the first player in franchise history to reach 10 career triple-doubles. His six triple-doubles this season are one more than the career total of any other player in franchise history (Marc Gasol, 5).

Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. had 16 points, seven rebounds, and four blocks. It’s the 21st time he’s blocked at least four shots in a game this season, five more such games than any other player. Jackson Jr. leads the NBA with an average of 3.3 blocks per game.

The Lakers’ Anthony Davis scored a team-high 28 points with game-high totals of 19 rebounds and five blocks in the loss. It’s the eighth time Davis has recorded at least 25 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks in a game, double that of any other active player (Joel Embiid, 4).

Kings Unbeaten Since Break

The Sacramento Kings moved to 4-0 since the All-Star break, outscoring the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-117. The Kings have scored a total of 556 points in those games, the most over a four-game span in franchise history and the most in the NBA over a four-game span since the Portland Trail Blazers in November 1990.

The Kings’ Domantas Sabonis narrowly missed a triple-double, tallying 22 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists with 8-10 shooting from the field. Sabonis leads the NBA with 49 double-doubles this season, four more such games than any other player (Nikola Jokic, 45).

Harrison Barnes scored a game-high 29 points and snagged nine rebounds for the Kings. Barnes shot 8-13 from the field — including 4-5 from 3-point range — and made eight of his nine free throws.

Teammate Kevin Huerter did an admirable job filling the role of the injured De’Aaron Fox, scoring 20 points and dishing out nine assists. Huerter made eight of his 14 shots from the field.

Thunder rookie Jalen Williams scored a team-high 27 points in the loss, adding eight rebounds, five assists, and two steals. He’s the fourth rookie to record at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a game this season, joining Paolo Banchero (twice), Andrew Nembhard, and Jeremy Sochan.

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: