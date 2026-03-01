NBA Game Notes (Feb. 28, 2026)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Feb. 28, 2026.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Immanuel Quickley posted game-high figures of 27 points and 11 assists to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 134-125 victory over the Washington Wizards. Quickley was very efficient, going 10-15 from the field and 5-5 from the free throw line. He was charged with just one turnover and one personal foul in a game-high 37 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Kevin Durant scored a game-high 32 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Houston Rockets fell to the Miami Heat 115-105. Durant went 12-20 from the floor and 6-6 from the charity stripe. He added a game-high eight assists, five rebounds, and a team-high two blocks, committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 37 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Luka Doncic scored a game-high 26 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 129-101 demolition of the Golden State Warriors. Doncic shot 9-17 from the field, hitting four of his nine 3-point attempts. He also contributed eight assists, six rebounds, one steal, and one block in 29 minutes played.
Milestones
Durant recorded his 432nd career 30-point game, breaking a tie with Kobe Bryant for fifth place on the NBA’s all-time list. Karl Malone holds fourth place with 435 such games.
Streaking
Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Utah Jazz (five).
The Charlotte Hornets (16-42 on threes) made 15 or more 3-pointers for the fifth straight game in their 109-93 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Hornets have hit 108 triples over their last five contests, a total only three teams in NBA history have exceeded over a five-game span: the 2018-19 Houston Rockets, the 2021-22 Utah Jazz, and the 2023-24 Boston Celtics.
Miscellany
Durant was the day’s top bucket getter, netting 32 points. He was followed by Quickley (27 points), Doncic (26), the Hornets’ Brandon Miller (26), and the Trail Blazers’ Jrue Holiday (25).
The Heat’s Kel’el Ware was the leading rebounder, collecting 15 boards yesterday. Five players tied for second place with 11 rebounds apiece: the Heat’s Bam Adebayo, the Hornets’ Moussa Diabate, the Rockets’ Tari Eason, the New Orleans Pelicans’ Jeremiah Fears (career high), and the Rockets’ Amen Thompson.
Quickley earned daily honors in assists, handing out 11 helpers. The Lakers’ LeBron James was runner-up with nine assists, while the Hornets’ LaMelo Ball, Doncic, and Durant shared third place with eight dimes each.