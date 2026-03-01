Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Immanuel Quickley posted game-high figures of 27 points and 11 assists to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 134-125 victory over the Washington Wizards. Quickley was very efficient, going 10-15 from the field and 5-5 from the free throw line. He was charged with just one turnover and one personal foul in a game-high 37 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Kevin Durant scored a game-high 32 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Houston Rockets fell to the Miami Heat 115-105. Durant went 12-20 from the floor and 6-6 from the charity stripe. He added a game-high eight assists, five rebounds, and a team-high two blocks, committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 37 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Luka Doncic scored a game-high 26 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 129-101 demolition of the Golden State Warriors. Doncic shot 9-17 from the field, hitting four of his nine 3-point attempts. He also contributed eight assists, six rebounds, one steal, and one block in 29 minutes played.

Milestones

Durant recorded his 432nd career 30-point game, breaking a tie with Kobe Bryant for fifth place on the NBA’s all-time list. Karl Malone holds fourth place with 435 such games.

Streaking

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Utah Jazz (five).

The Charlotte Hornets (16-42 on threes) made 15 or more 3-pointers for the fifth straight game in their 109-93 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Hornets have hit 108 triples over their last five contests, a total only three teams in NBA history have exceeded over a five-game span: the 2018-19 Houston Rockets, the 2021-22 Utah Jazz, and the 2023-24 Boston Celtics.

Miscellany