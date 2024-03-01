Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Anthony Davis scored a game-high 40 points as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to defeat the Washington Wizards 134-131 in overtime. Davis shot 14-22 from the field and made 12 of his 13 free throws. He also recorded game highs of 15 rebounds (tied with Washington’s Deni Avdija) and three blocks (tied with Washington’s Kyle Kuzma).

It’s the 20th time Davis has tallied at least 40 points and 15 rebounds in a game, breaking a tie with Shaquille O’Neal for the most such games since the ABA-NBA merger. He’s the eighth player in NBA history to record at least 20 such games, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bob Pettit, Bob McAdoo, Elvin Hayes, and Walt Bellamy.

Second ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama compiled 28 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, five blocks, and two steals in the San Antonio Spurs’ 132-118 upset win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. He shot 9-17 from the field with a career-high five 3-pointers made, becoming the first rookie in NBA history to record at least five 3-pointers made and five blocks in a game.

Wembanyama is just the second player in NBA history to record at least five 3-pointers made, five rebounds, five assists, and five blocks in a game. He joins Robert Horry, who achieved the feat on March 19, 1996.

Third ⭐️

Michael Porter Jr. produced game highs of 30 points and 11 rebounds (tied with Nikola Jokic) as the Denver Nuggets held off the Miami Heat 103-97 to pick up their fifth consecutive victory. Porter Jr. went 12-23 from the field with four 3-pointers made. He also recorded two steals and two blocks in a team-high 38:15 of playing time.

Milestones

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 31 points (8-18 on 3-pointers) and snagged a team-high 11 rebounds as the Golden State Warriors beat the New York Knicks 110-99, notching their 10th win in the last 12 games. Curry raised his season total to 270 3-pointers made, moving from from 24th place to 16th place on the NBA’s single-season list.

Brook Lopez made three 3-pointers and blocked three shots in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 111-99 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Lopez made his 100th 3-pointer of the season in the first quarter, giving him his fourth season with at least 100 3-pointers made and 100 blocks. That breaks a tie with Rasheed Wallace for the most such seasons in NBA history.

Lopez’s teammate, Damian Lillard, scored 17 points to increase his career total to 20,717. Lillard passed George Gervin (20,708 points) and moved into 45th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Streaking

LeBron James scored 31 points and handed out a team-high nine assists as the Lakers edged the Wizards, his 17th consecutive 20-point game. No other player in NBA history has recorded more than five such games in a row after their 39th birthday. Over those 17 games, James is averaging 26.5 PPG, 6.9 RPG, and 8.5 APG, with shooting percentages of 53.4% from the field and 45.1% from 3-point range.

James also became the first player in NBA history to record five straight 25-point games after turning 39 years old. He had shared the previous mark of four such games in a row with Michael Jordan (Feb. 21-27, 2003).

Davis , the second member of the Lakers’ dynamic duo, has recorded at least 20 points and 10 rebounds with 50% shooting from the floor in each of his last seven games, the second-longest such streak of his career. Davis is averaging 27.7 PPG and 14.0 RPG during the streak, shooting 58.9% from the field and 85.2% from the free throw line.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 31 points in the Thunder’s loss to the Spurs. The reliable Gilgeous-Alexander has recorded seven straight 30-point games, nine straight 25-point games, 19 straight 20-point games, and 55 straight 15-point games.

The Knicks’ Jalen Brunson scored a team-high 27 points in a loss to the Warriors, his 19th consecutive 20-point game. It’s the longest such streak of Brunson’s career and the longest such streak by a Knicks guard since Walt Frazier in 1971-72 (22 in a row). He’s averaging 31.7 PPG and 7.3 APG with 49/37/87 shooting splits over that span.

Wembanyama has scored at least 15 points in each of his last 29 games, the longest such streak by a rookie since Shaquille O’Neal in 1992-93 (54 games). He’s averaging 22.7 PPG, 9.8 RPG, and 3.7 BPG with 49/37/84 shooting splits over that span.

Lillard has made at least one 3-pointer in 133 straight regular season games, the third-longest such streak in NBA history. The two longest 3-point streaks are owned by Stephen Curry (268 and 157 games).

Teams with winning streaks of five or more games: Denver Nuggets (five).

Teams with losing streak of five or more games: Washington Wizards (13).

The Oklahoma City Thunder have scored at least 100 points in each of their last 50 games, the longest such streak in franchise history.

Miscellany