Buddy Love
Buddy Hield had 21 points, 10 rebonds, and six assists as the Indiana Pacers held on for a 107-104 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Hield shot 8-15 from the field, including 5-9 from 3-point range.
Hield made a 3-pointer with 35 seconds remaining in the first quarter to reach 200 for the season. He’s the fifth player in NBA history to make 200 or more 3-pointers in at least five straight seasons:
7 — Stephen Curry (2012-13 to 2018-19)
7 — Klay Thompson (2012-13 to 2018-19)
6 — James Harden (2014-15 to 2019-20)
6 — Damian Lillard (2015-16 to 2020-21)
5 — Budy Hield (2018-19 to 2022-23)
Hield leads the NBA with 204 3-pointers made this season, 20 more than the next-closest player (Anfernee Simons, 184). He needs to make 26 more 3-pointers this season to claim the franchise single-season record:
229 — Reggie Miller, 1996-97
210 — Paul George, 2015-16
204 — Buddy Hield, 2022-23
Hield has made at least five 3-pointers in 22 games this season, the most such games in the NBA. His 128 career games with at least 3-pointers made rank fifth in NBA history:
312 — Stephen Curry
174 — James Harden
151 — Damian Lillard
132 — Klay Thompson
128 — Buddy Hield
The Kings’ Domantas Sabonis recorded his league-leading 40th triple-double of the season in the loss, tallying 15 points, 16 rebounds, and six assists. It’s the eighth time he’s recorded at least 15 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists in a game this season, the most such games in the NBA.
Blazers Backcourt Ballin’
Anfernee Simons and Damian Lillard combined for 62 points as the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to defeat the Washington Wizards 124-116. The Trail Blazers outscored the Wizards 73-47 in the second half to erase an 18-point halftime deficit.
Simons scored a team-high 33 points on 11-19 shooting from the field, including a blistering 9-12 from 3-point range. He also contributed six assists and five rebounds.
It’s the fifth time Simons has made at least nine 3-pointers in a game, becoming the sixth player in NBA history to record at least five such games:
38 — Stephen Curry
12 — Damian Lillard
10 — Klay Thompson
9 — James Harden
5 — JR Smith
5 — Anfernee Simons
At 23 years and 240 days old, Simons is the youngest of those players to reach that mark by over four years. Stephen Curry is the second-youngest player to do so at 27 years and 258 days old.
Backcourt mate Damian Lillard scored 29 points and dished out six assists. Lillard has scored at least 24 points in each of his last 14 games, and he’s recorded at least five assists in 12 of those games.
Over that 14-game span, Lillard is averaging 37.4 PPG and 7.6 APG, shooting 51.7% from the field, 38.1% from 3-point range, and 93.8% from the free throw line.
Bradley Beal scored a game-high 34 points in the loss, which snapped the Wizards’ season-best six-game winning streak. It’s the 309th time Beal has been the Wizards’ outright leader in scoring, by far the most such games in franchise history:
309 — Bradley Beal
280 — Elvin Hayes
202 — John Wall
Quick Hitters
Some other notes from around the NBA:
LaMelo Ball had 23 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and five steals in the Charlotte Hornets’ 118-112 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Ball continued to struggle from the field, making just seven of his 23 attempts. Over his last eight games, Ball is shooting just 57-165 from the field (34.5%), including 22-79 from 3-point range (27.8%).
Mikal Bridges scored a team-high 25 points as the Phoenix Suns pulled out a huge 106-94 road win over the Boston Celtics. Bridges has scored at least 20 points in nine of his last 11 games. Bridges is averaging 23.2 PPG with a true shooting percentage of 59.2% over that span, missing just three of his 53 free throw attempts.
The Toronto Raptors’ Fred VanVleet scored a game-high 32 points in a 117-111 win over the Houston Rockets. Over his last 10 games, VanVleet is averaging 27.1 PPG, 7.7 APG, and 5.2 RPG, shooting 41.5% from 3-point range and 93.9% from the free throw line. He’s recorded seven 25-point games over that span.
Joel Embiid produced 33 points and 10 rebounds in just 28 minutes played as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the San Antonio Spurs 137-125. Embiid has recorded at least 25 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field in each of his last four games, matching the longest such streak of his career. It’s the 13th time he’s recorded a 30-point, 10-rebound game while playing fewer than 30 minutes, three more such games than any other player since the ABA-NBA merger.
Mike Conley had 20 points and eight assists in his 1,000th career game, but it wasn’t enough as the Atlanta Hawks downed the Utah Jazz 115-108. Trae Young scored a game-high 27 points and dished out six assists for the Hawks. Young made his 100th 3-pointer of the season in the fourth quarter, joining Mookie Blaylock and Joe Johnson as the only players in franchise history to reach that mark in five straight seasons.