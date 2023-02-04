Buddy Love

Buddy Hield had 21 points, 10 rebonds, and six assists as the Indiana Pacers held on for a 107-104 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Hield shot 8-15 from the field, including 5-9 from 3-point range.

Hield made a 3-pointer with 35 seconds remaining in the first quarter to reach 200 for the season. He’s the fifth player in NBA history to make 200 or more 3-pointers in at least five straight seasons:

7 — Stephen Curry (2012-13 to 2018-19)

7 — Klay Thompson (2012-13 to 2018-19)

6 — James Harden (2014-15 to 2019-20)

6 — Damian Lillard (2015-16 to 2020-21)

5 — Budy Hield (2018-19 to 2022-23)

Hield leads the NBA with 204 3-pointers made this season, 20 more than the next-closest player (Anfernee Simons, 184). He needs to make 26 more 3-pointers this season to claim the franchise single-season record:

229 — Reggie Miller, 1996-97

210 — Paul George, 2015-16

204 — Buddy Hield, 2022-23

Hield has made at least five 3-pointers in 22 games this season, the most such games in the NBA. His 128 career games with at least 3-pointers made rank fifth in NBA history:

312 — Stephen Curry

174 — James Harden

151 — Damian Lillard

132 — Klay Thompson

128 — Buddy Hield

The Kings’ Domantas Sabonis recorded his league-leading 40th triple-double of the season in the loss, tallying 15 points, 16 rebounds, and six assists. It’s the eighth time he’s recorded at least 15 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists in a game this season, the most such games in the NBA.

Blazers Backcourt Ballin’

Anfernee Simons and Damian Lillard combined for 62 points as the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to defeat the Washington Wizards 124-116. The Trail Blazers outscored the Wizards 73-47 in the second half to erase an 18-point halftime deficit.

Simons scored a team-high 33 points on 11-19 shooting from the field, including a blistering 9-12 from 3-point range. He also contributed six assists and five rebounds.

It’s the fifth time Simons has made at least nine 3-pointers in a game, becoming the sixth player in NBA history to record at least five such games:

38 — Stephen Curry

12 — Damian Lillard

10 — Klay Thompson

9 — James Harden

5 — JR Smith

5 — Anfernee Simons

At 23 years and 240 days old, Simons is the youngest of those players to reach that mark by over four years. Stephen Curry is the second-youngest player to do so at 27 years and 258 days old.

Backcourt mate Damian Lillard scored 29 points and dished out six assists. Lillard has scored at least 24 points in each of his last 14 games, and he’s recorded at least five assists in 12 of those games.

Over that 14-game span, Lillard is averaging 37.4 PPG and 7.6 APG, shooting 51.7% from the field, 38.1% from 3-point range, and 93.8% from the free throw line.

Bradley Beal scored a game-high 34 points in the loss, which snapped the Wizards’ season-best six-game winning streak. It’s the 309th time Beal has been the Wizards’ outright leader in scoring, by far the most such games in franchise history:

309 — Bradley Beal

280 — Elvin Hayes

202 — John Wall

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: