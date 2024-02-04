Curry Scores 60, Hawks Prevail
The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry exploded for a season-high 60 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Atlanta Hawks prevailed 141-134 in overtime. The Hawks have won four consecutive games, matching their longest winning streak of the season.
This was the second 60-point game of Curry’s career, the first coming on Jan. 3, 2021 versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Curry is the second player in franchise history to record multiple 60-point games, joining Wilt Chamberlain (27).
Curry shot 22-38 from the field, sinking 10 of his 23 attempts from 3-point range. He established new career highs for field goals made, field goals attempted, and 3-point field goals attempted.
Curry became the third player in NBA history to record a 60-point game with 10 or more 3-pointers made (a total of four instances):
Damian Lillard (Jan. 20, 2020)
Lillard (Feb. 26, 2023)
Karl-Anthony Towns (Jan. 22, 2024)
Stephen Curry (Feb. 3, 2024)
Curry made his 200th 3-pointer of the season, the sixth time he’s reached that mark in 43 or fewer games played. The only other player in NBA history to accomplish this feat is James Harden (twice).
Curry is the sixth different player to score at least 60 points in a game this season, joining Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, and Karl-Anthony Towns. No other season in NBA history has produced more than three such players.
The six total 60-point games this season are the third-highest such figure in NBA history, trailing only the 1961-62 (17) and 1962-63 (nine) campaigns. Wilt Chamberlain accounted for 24 of the 26 60-point games in those seasons.
Trae Young scored a team-high 35 points for the Hawks, also dishing out six assists. He went 12-21 from the field with seven 3-pointers made. Young has made at least six 3-pointers in three consecutive games for the first time in his career. He’s shooting 20-31 (64.5%) from long range over that span.
Hawks backup center Onyeka Okongwu scored 22 points and hauled in a game-high 16 rebounds, making eight of his 12 shots from the floor. Okongwu has gone 24-31 from the floor over his last four games, a field goal percentage of 77.4%.
The Hawks’ starting center, Clint Capela, also recorded a double-double, scoring 17 points (8-11 field goals) and snagging 15 rebounds. Okongwu and Capela are the first Hawks duo to each record at least 15 points and 15 rebounds in the same game since Dikembe Mutombo and Lorenzen Wright on Feb. 14, 2001.
Atlanta forward Jalen Johnson tallied 21 points, 13 rebounds, and a team-high eight assists, and was not charged with a turnover in 43 minutes of action. Guard Dejounte Murray had 19 points, seven assists, and five rebounds, but was held to 9-24 shooting from the floor.
Bucks Rally, Defeat Mavs
Trailing by 24 points at the end of the first quarter, the Milwaukee Bucks rallied to defeat the Dallas Mavericks 129-117. The Bucks outscored the Mavericks 109-73 over the final three periods of play.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a huge game, scoring a game-high 48 points on 20-28 shooting from the field. He added a team-high 10 assists, six rebounds, and a game-high five steals. Antetokounmpo is just the third player to record at least 45 points, 10 assists, and five steals in a game since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74:
Latrell Sprewell (Jan. 21, 1997)
James Harden (Nov. 18, 2015)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Feb. 3, 2024)
Antetokounmpo now has 19 career games in which he’s scored at least 40 points with a field goal percentage of 70%. The only player in NBA history with more such games is Adrian Dantley with 20.
The second member of the Bucks’ dynamic duo, Damian Lillard, scored 30 points on 10-11 accuracy from the floor (hitting all five of his 3-pointers). It’s the highest field goal percentage Lillard has ever recorded in a game. He also dished out eight assists.
Luka Doncic fell one rebound shy of a triple-double, producing team highs of 40 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds (tied with Josh Green). It wasn’t all good for Doncic, though, as he matched his career high with nine turnovers.
Green had 20 points to go with his nine rebounds, making seven of his 12 field goal attempts. Maxi Kleber added 21 points, going 8-11 from the floor with four 3-pointers made. Tim Hardaway Jr. came off the bench to score 18 points, surpassing 10,000 for his career.
Quick Hitters
Other items from last night’s games:
Cam Thomas scored a game-high 40 points to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 136-121 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Thomas shot 14-26 from the field — including 5-11 from 3-point range — and hit seven of his eight free throws. Brooklyn also received 20-point efforts from Mikal Bridges (23 points, 5-12 on 3-pointers) and Lonnie Walker IV (20 points, 8-16 field goals). Nets center Nic Claxton posted a double-double, scoring 12 points (4-4 field goals) to go with game highs of 15 rebounds and four blocks. The Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey scored a team-high 23 points and recorded a game-high three steals, but made just eight of his 23 shots from the floor.
The Sacramento Kings picked up their sixth win in the last seven games, knocking off the Chicago Bulls 123-115. The Kings’ De’Aaron Fox led all scorers with 41 points, going 13-24 from the field (5-11 on 3-pointers) and 10-12 from the free throw line. Fox also swiped a game-high five steals, making him the first King to record at least 25 points and five steals in back-to-back games since Mitch Richmond on Jan. 25 & 28, 1997. Teammate Domantas Sabonis recorded his 14th triple-double of the season, scoring 13 points (6-8 field goals) to go with game highs of 14 rebounds and 10 assists. Sabonis has recorded a double-double in each of his last 31 games, the longest such streak of his career and the 10th-longest such streak since the ABA-NBA merger. Kings guard Malik Monk came off the bench to contribute 22 points, seven assists, and five rebounds. Three Bulls had 20-point outings: Coby White (26 points, six rebounds, 10-18 field goals), DeMar DeRozan (24 points, seven rebounds, six assists, four steals), and Nikola Vucevic (24 points, 12 rebounds, 10-18 field goals).
The red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers have won 13 of their last 14 games, the latest a 117-101 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 31 points (12-20 field goals), adding eight rebounds and seven assists. Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen scored 26 points (12-18 field goals) and grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds, while forward Evan Mobley chipped in with 28 points (11-15 field goals) and 10 rebounds in just 24 minutes played. The Spurs’ scoring attack was paced by Devin Vassell (22 points, six rebounds) and Victor Wembanyama (19 points, 14 rebounds).
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks 113-105 in Madison Square Garden, halting the Knicks’ nine-game winning streak. The Lakers were led by the trio of LeBron James (team-high 24 points, five rebounds, five assists), Anthony Davis (12 points, game-high 18 rebounds, five assists, four blocks), and Austin Reaves (22 points, team-high seven assists, six rebounds). Jalen Brunson produced game highs of 36 points and 10 assists for the Knicks, with fellow starting guard Donte DiVincenzo adding 26 points and six rebounds in 40 turnover-free minutes.