Curry Scores 60, Hawks Prevail

The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry exploded for a season-high 60 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Atlanta Hawks prevailed 141-134 in overtime. The Hawks have won four consecutive games, matching their longest winning streak of the season.

This was the second 60-point game of Curry’s career, the first coming on Jan. 3, 2021 versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Curry is the second player in franchise history to record multiple 60-point games, joining Wilt Chamberlain (27).

Curry shot 22-38 from the field, sinking 10 of his 23 attempts from 3-point range. He established new career highs for field goals made, field goals attempted, and 3-point field goals attempted.

Curry became the third player in NBA history to record a 60-point game with 10 or more 3-pointers made (a total of four instances):

Damian Lillard (Jan. 20, 2020)

Lillard (Feb. 26, 2023)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Jan. 22, 2024)

Stephen Curry (Feb. 3, 2024)

Curry made his 200th 3-pointer of the season, the sixth time he’s reached that mark in 43 or fewer games played. The only other player in NBA history to accomplish this feat is James Harden (twice).

Curry is the sixth different player to score at least 60 points in a game this season, joining Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, and Karl-Anthony Towns. No other season in NBA history has produced more than three such players.

The six total 60-point games this season are the third-highest such figure in NBA history, trailing only the 1961-62 (17) and 1962-63 (nine) campaigns. Wilt Chamberlain accounted for 24 of the 26 60-point games in those seasons.

Trae Young scored a team-high 35 points for the Hawks, also dishing out six assists. He went 12-21 from the field with seven 3-pointers made. Young has made at least six 3-pointers in three consecutive games for the first time in his career. He’s shooting 20-31 (64.5%) from long range over that span.

Hawks backup center Onyeka Okongwu scored 22 points and hauled in a game-high 16 rebounds, making eight of his 12 shots from the floor. Okongwu has gone 24-31 from the floor over his last four games, a field goal percentage of 77.4%.

The Hawks’ starting center, Clint Capela, also recorded a double-double, scoring 17 points (8-11 field goals) and snagging 15 rebounds. Okongwu and Capela are the first Hawks duo to each record at least 15 points and 15 rebounds in the same game since Dikembe Mutombo and Lorenzen Wright on Feb. 14, 2001.

Atlanta forward Jalen Johnson tallied 21 points, 13 rebounds, and a team-high eight assists, and was not charged with a turnover in 43 minutes of action. Guard Dejounte Murray had 19 points, seven assists, and five rebounds, but was held to 9-24 shooting from the floor.

Bucks Rally, Defeat Mavs

Trailing by 24 points at the end of the first quarter, the Milwaukee Bucks rallied to defeat the Dallas Mavericks 129-117. The Bucks outscored the Mavericks 109-73 over the final three periods of play.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a huge game, scoring a game-high 48 points on 20-28 shooting from the field. He added a team-high 10 assists, six rebounds, and a game-high five steals. Antetokounmpo is just the third player to record at least 45 points, 10 assists, and five steals in a game since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74:

Latrell Sprewell (Jan. 21, 1997)

James Harden (Nov. 18, 2015)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Feb. 3, 2024)

Antetokounmpo now has 19 career games in which he’s scored at least 40 points with a field goal percentage of 70%. The only player in NBA history with more such games is Adrian Dantley with 20.

The second member of the Bucks’ dynamic duo, Damian Lillard, scored 30 points on 10-11 accuracy from the floor (hitting all five of his 3-pointers). It’s the highest field goal percentage Lillard has ever recorded in a game. He also dished out eight assists.

Luka Doncic fell one rebound shy of a triple-double, producing team highs of 40 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds (tied with Josh Green). It wasn’t all good for Doncic, though, as he matched his career high with nine turnovers.

Green had 20 points to go with his nine rebounds, making seven of his 12 field goal attempts. Maxi Kleber added 21 points, going 8-11 from the floor with four 3-pointers made. Tim Hardaway Jr. came off the bench to score 18 points, surpassing 10,000 for his career.

Quick Hitters

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