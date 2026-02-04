Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Collin Gillespie scored a career-high 30 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 130-125 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Gillespie shot 10-17 from the field, hitting eight of his 14 attempts from 3-point range. He also contributed a game-high 10 assists, four rebounds, and three steals, committing just one turnover in 33 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Cooper Flagg poured in a game-high 36 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Dallas Mavericks fell to the Boston Celtics 110-100. Flagg went 12-24 from the floor (2-4 on threes) and 10-11 from the charity stripe. He added nine rebounds, a team-high six assists, and a game-high two blocks (tied with Daniel Gafford), committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 37 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Jamal Murray scored a game-high 32 points in the Denver Nuggets’ 124-121 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Murray shot 8-17 from the field (4-8 on threes) and 12-13 from the free throw line. He also distributed a team-high eight assists and blocked two shots, and was not charged with either a turnover or a personal foul in 37 minutes played.

Milestones

At 21 years and 118 days old, Isaiah Collier (22 assists) became the youngest player in NBA history to record a 20-assist game in the Utah Jazz’s 131-122 win over the Indiana Pacers. The previous mark of 21 years and 156 days was set by Ennis Whatley on Jan. 14, 1984.

Flagg has scored 119 points over his last three games, by far the most in NBA history by a teenager over a three-game span. The previous mark of 105 points was held by Anthony Edwards (March 14–18, 2021).

Streaking

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander extended his streak of 20-point games to 121 as the Oklahoma City Thunder routed the Orlando Magic 128-92. It’s the second-longest such streak in NBA history, trailing only a 126-game run by Wilt Chamberlain (Oct. 19, 1961 to Jan. 19, 1963).

Flagg became the first teenager in NBA history to record three straight 30-point games. He had shared the record of two such games in a row with six other players.

Flagg and Jay Vincent (Feb. 12–16, 1992) are the only rookies in Dallas Mavericks history to score 30 or more points in three consecutive games.

Luka Doncic (24 points) recorded his 20th straight 20-point game in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 125-109 win over the Brooklyn Nets. He’s averaged 32.7 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 8.7 APG over that stretch.

The Celtics’ Jaylen Brown (33 points) has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 13 games, the third-longest such streak of his career. He’s posted figures of 29.2 PPG, 8.8 RPG, and 4.3 APG over that span.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: New York Knicks (seven) and Philadelphia 76ers (five).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Portland Trail Blazers (six) and Dallas Mavericks (five).

Thanks for reading Statitudes! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Miscellany