NBA Game Notes (Feb. 3, 2026)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Feb. 3, 2026.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Collin Gillespie scored a career-high 30 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 130-125 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Gillespie shot 10-17 from the field, hitting eight of his 14 attempts from 3-point range. He also contributed a game-high 10 assists, four rebounds, and three steals, committing just one turnover in 33 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Cooper Flagg poured in a game-high 36 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Dallas Mavericks fell to the Boston Celtics 110-100. Flagg went 12-24 from the floor (2-4 on threes) and 10-11 from the charity stripe. He added nine rebounds, a team-high six assists, and a game-high two blocks (tied with Daniel Gafford), committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 37 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Jamal Murray scored a game-high 32 points in the Denver Nuggets’ 124-121 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Murray shot 8-17 from the field (4-8 on threes) and 12-13 from the free throw line. He also distributed a team-high eight assists and blocked two shots, and was not charged with either a turnover or a personal foul in 37 minutes played.
Statitudes is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Milestones
At 21 years and 118 days old, Isaiah Collier (22 assists) became the youngest player in NBA history to record a 20-assist game in the Utah Jazz’s 131-122 win over the Indiana Pacers. The previous mark of 21 years and 156 days was set by Ennis Whatley on Jan. 14, 1984.
Flagg has scored 119 points over his last three games, by far the most in NBA history by a teenager over a three-game span. The previous mark of 105 points was held by Anthony Edwards (March 14–18, 2021).
Streaking
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander extended his streak of 20-point games to 121 as the Oklahoma City Thunder routed the Orlando Magic 128-92. It’s the second-longest such streak in NBA history, trailing only a 126-game run by Wilt Chamberlain (Oct. 19, 1961 to Jan. 19, 1963).
Flagg became the first teenager in NBA history to record three straight 30-point games. He had shared the record of two such games in a row with six other players.
Flagg and Jay Vincent (Feb. 12–16, 1992) are the only rookies in Dallas Mavericks history to score 30 or more points in three consecutive games.
Luka Doncic (24 points) recorded his 20th straight 20-point game in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 125-109 win over the Brooklyn Nets. He’s averaged 32.7 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 8.7 APG over that stretch.
The Celtics’ Jaylen Brown (33 points) has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 13 games, the third-longest such streak of his career. He’s posted figures of 29.2 PPG, 8.8 RPG, and 4.3 APG over that span.
Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: New York Knicks (seven) and Philadelphia 76ers (five).
Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Portland Trail Blazers (six) and Dallas Mavericks (five).
Miscellany
Flagg led the nightly scoring brigade, bagging 36 points. Brown (33 points), Murray (32), the Milwaukee Bucks’ Kyle Kuzma (31), and Gillespie (career-high 30) also produced 30-point efforts.
The Jazz’s Kyle Filipowski was the top board man last night, pulling down 16 rebounds. The Trail Blazers’ Donovan Clingan, the Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, and the Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns were runners-up with 15 boards apiece.
Collier was the night’s premier playmaker, handing out a career-high 22 assists. Also delivering double-digit dimes were the Atlanta Hawks’ Jalen Johnson (11), the Pistons’ Cade Cunningham (10), Gillespie (10), the Thunder’s Isaiah Hartenstein (career-high 10), the Heat’s Davion Mitchell (10), and the Bucks’ Ryan Rollins (10).
Hartenstein recorded his first career triple-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to go with his career-high 10 assists. He’s just the second listed 7-footer in franchise history to record a triple-double, joining Aleksej Pokusevski (April 3, 2022).
Johnson produced his ninth triple-double of the season, compiling 29 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. No other player in Atlanta Hawks history has recorded more than four triple-doubles in a season.
Collier’s 22 assists are the most by a Utah Jazz player since John Stockton also handed out 22 helpers on Dec. 18, 1992. Stockton had 11 career games in which he recorded 22 or more assists.
The only rookies since the ABA-NBA merger to score more points over a three-game stretch than Flagg’s 119 are Allen Iverson (high of 134 points) and Trae Young (121).