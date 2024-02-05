Thunder Survive Raptor Attack

The Oklahoma City Thunder survived the Toronto Raptors 135-127 in double overtimes, rallying from a 23-point deficit with 6:44 remaining in the third quarter. Oklahoma City maintained its tie with the Minnesota Timberwolves atop the Western Conference standings at 35-15.

The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander fell one rebound shy of a triple-double, compiling 23 points, 14 assists (matching his career high), a team-high nine rebounds, and a game-high three blocks. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 20 points in 30 of his last 31 games, the exception being a 19-point effort on January 16. He’s averaging 31.9 PPG and 6.7 APG over that span, shooting 55.3% from the field and 87.1% from the free throw line.

Four other Thunder players scored at least 20 points: Josh Giddey (24 points, six rebounds, six assists), Luguentz Dort (22 points, seven rebounds), Chet Holmgren (22 points, five rebounds), and Aaron Wiggins (20 points, six rebounds). It’s just the fifth time in franchise history five players have each scored at least 20 points in the same game.

The Thunder set a franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a game, hoisting 63 shots from long range (tied for the third most in a game in NBA history). They made 23 of them, matching the franchise single-game record set on April 10, 2019.

RJ Barrett led a balanced Raptors attack, scoring a team-high 23 points (9-16 field goals) and snagging seven rebounds. Barrett was one of six Raptors to score at least 16 points, the others being Scottie Barnes (19 points, nine assists, seven rebounds), Jakob Poeltl (19 points, game-high 12 rebounds, 8-9 field goals), Dennis Schroder (19 points, eight rebounds), Immanuel Quickley (17 points, team-high 11 assists), and Gary Trent Jr. (16 points, six rebounds).

In total, 11 players scored 16 or more points in this contest, tying the NBA record for most such players in a game. It’s been achieved 10 times, the most recent occurrence before this one coming on Dec. 2, 2023 in a matchup featuring the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat.

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Jazz Rally in Fourth Quarter

Trailing by 12 points entering the fourth quarter, the Utah Jazz rallied to defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 123-108. Utah outscored Milwaukee 40-13 in the final period, matching the largest fourth-quarter point differential in franchise history. They became just the eighth team in NBA history to win a game by 15 or more points after trailing by double digits entering the final period.

Lauri Markkanen led seven Jazz players in double figures with 21 points, shooting 8-15 from the field with five 3-pointers made. Collin Sexton and Keyonte George scored 19 points apiece, with George adding a career-high 10 rebounds in his 25 minutes played.

John Collins also recorded a double-double for Utah, scoring 15 points (7-11 field goals) and grabbing 10 rebounds in just 24 minutes of action. George and Collins are just the second duo in franchise history to each record at least 15 points and 10 rebounds in 25 or fewer minutes played, joining J.J. Anderson and Ben Poquette on March 5, 1983.

The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied game highs of 33 points and 13 assists, sinking 11 of his 15 shots from the floor. He became just the third player in NBA history to record back-to-back 30-point, 10-assist games with 70% shooting from the field, joining Wilt Chamberlain (March 16 & 18, 1968) and Nikola Jokic (March 6 & 7, 2022).

Antetokounmpo has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 22 games. He’s averaging 32.1 PPG, 11.7 RPG, and 7.5 APG with a field goal percentage of 61.5% over that span.

Frontcourt mate Bobby Portis contributed 27 points, going 11-20 from the field with four 3-pointers made. Guard Damian Lillard had a rough night, scoring just 12 points on 5-18 shooting from the floor. It’s the 18th game in which Lillard has recorded a field goal percentage less than 40% on 15 or more attempts this season, five more such games than any other player.

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Quick Hitters

Recapping the remaining games: