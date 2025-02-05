Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Tyrese Maxey recorded his 15th straight 25-point game, scoring a team-high 33 points as the Philadelphia 76ers edged the Dallas Mavericks 118-116. Maxey shot 13-22 from the field, missing just one of his 11 attempts from inside the 3-point arc. He also dished out a game-high 13 assists and swiped a team-high two steals in 40 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

LeBron James produced game highs of 26 points and nine assists (tied with two others) to lead the Los Angeles Lakers in a 122-97 rout of the LA Clippers, the Lakers’ seventh win in their last eight games. James shot 8-13 from the floor (2-4 on 3-pointers) and 8-11 from the free throw line. He added a team-high eight rebounds and a game-high three steals (tied with Kris Dunn) in 31 minutes of playing time.

Third ⭐️

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 27 points and hauled in a game-high 20 rebounds in the New York Knicks’ 121-115 victory over the Toronto Raptors, New York’s seventh win in its last eight contests. Towns went 10-19 from the field (2-3 on 3-pointers) and made all five of his free throw attempts. He also blocked one shot and committed just one personal foul in 39 minutes of action.

