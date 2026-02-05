NBA Game Notes (Feb. 4, 2026)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Feb. 4, 2026.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 42 points to lead the New York Knicks to a 134-127 double-overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets. Brunson shot 14-27 from the field (5-12 on threes) and 9-11 from the free throw line. He also contributed a team-high nine assists, eight rebounds, and a team-high two steals in 47 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Trey Murphy III poured in a career-high 44 points, but it wasn’t enough as the New Orleans Pelicans were outscored by the Milwaukee Bucks 141-137. Murphy III went 15-28 from the floor, sinking 12 of his 19 attempts from beyond the arc (setting franchise records in both 3-point categories). He added six rebounds, six assists, and a team-high three steals in 40 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Donovan Mitchell produced game highs of 29 points and nine assists in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 124-91 blowout win over the LA Clippers. Mitchell shot 10-19 from the field (3-9 on threes) and made all six of his free throw attempts. He also grabbed five rebounds and swiped a game-high four steals in 30 minutes played.
Milestones
The Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic (30 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists) recorded his 181st career triple-double, tying Oscar Robertson for second place on the NBA’s all-time list. Russell Westbrook is the career leader with 207 triple-doubles.