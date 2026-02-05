Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 42 points to lead the New York Knicks to a 134-127 double-overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets. Brunson shot 14-27 from the field (5-12 on threes) and 9-11 from the free throw line. He also contributed a team-high nine assists, eight rebounds, and a team-high two steals in 47 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Trey Murphy III poured in a career-high 44 points, but it wasn’t enough as the New Orleans Pelicans were outscored by the Milwaukee Bucks 141-137. Murphy III went 15-28 from the floor, sinking 12 of his 19 attempts from beyond the arc (setting franchise records in both 3-point categories). He added six rebounds, six assists, and a team-high three steals in 40 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Donovan Mitchell produced game highs of 29 points and nine assists in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 124-91 blowout win over the LA Clippers. Mitchell shot 10-19 from the field (3-9 on threes) and made all six of his free throw attempts. He also grabbed five rebounds and swiped a game-high four steals in 30 minutes played.

Milestones