Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded his third 50-point game in the last seven contests, pouring in a game-high 50 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the Phoenix Suns 140-109. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 18-29 from the field (3-7 on 3-pointers) and 11-12 from the free throw line. He added eight rebounds, a team-high five assists, two steals, and one block, posting a rating of plus-42 points in 34 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Michael Porter Jr. matched his career high with 39 points in the Denver Nuggets’ 144-119 rout of the New Orleans Pelicans. Porter Jr. went 16-23 from the floor, sinking five of his nine 3-point attempts. He also recorded game highs of 12 rebounds and three steals (tied with Christian Braun) in 37 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Anthony Edwards bagged a game-high 49 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 127-108 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Edwards shot 13-28 from the field (6-14 on 3-pointers) and made 17 of his 18 free throw attempts. He also contributed nine rebounds, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes of playing time.

Milestones