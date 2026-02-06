NBA Game Notes (Feb. 5, 2026)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Feb. 5, 2026.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Victor Wembanyama scored a team-high 29 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 135-123 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Wembanyama shot 9-14 from the field (5-9 on threes) and 6-8 from the free throw line. He added a game-high 11 rebounds, six assists, a team-high three blocks, and two steals in 34 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Joel Embiid scored a game-high 35 points (tied with Austin Reaves), but it wasn’t enough in the Philadelphia 76ers 119-115 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Embiid went 13-19 from the floor and 8-8 from the charity stripe. He also contributed seven rebounds, seven assists, a game-high two blocks (tied with Deandre Ayton), and one steal in 39 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Jock Landale matched his career high with 26 points as the Atlanta Hawks edged out the Utah Jazz 121-119. Landale shot 10-14 from the field in his Hawks debut, sinking five of his eight 3-point attempts. He also recorded 11 rebounds, a career-high-tying five assists, and a game-high four blocks in 32 minutes played.
Milestones
The Hawks’ Jalen Johnson (22 points, 16 rebounds, 15 assists) produced his 10th triple-double of the season. He’s the first player in franchise history to reach that mark. In fact, no other Hawk has recorded more than seven career triple-doubles.