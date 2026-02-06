Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama scored a team-high 29 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 135-123 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Wembanyama shot 9-14 from the field (5-9 on threes) and 6-8 from the free throw line. He added a game-high 11 rebounds, six assists, a team-high three blocks, and two steals in 34 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Joel Embiid scored a game-high 35 points (tied with Austin Reaves), but it wasn’t enough in the Philadelphia 76ers 119-115 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Embiid went 13-19 from the floor and 8-8 from the charity stripe. He also contributed seven rebounds, seven assists, a game-high two blocks (tied with Deandre Ayton), and one steal in 39 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Jock Landale matched his career high with 26 points as the Atlanta Hawks edged out the Utah Jazz 121-119. Landale shot 10-14 from the field in his Hawks debut, sinking five of his eight 3-point attempts. He also recorded 11 rebounds, a career-high-tying five assists, and a game-high four blocks in 32 minutes played.

Milestones