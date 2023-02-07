Klay Has a Day

Klay Thompson scored a game-high 42 points with 12 3-pointers made as the Golden State Warriors routed the Oklahoma City Thunder 141-114. Thompson is one of only five players in NBA history to make 12 or more 3-pointers in a game, and one of only two to do so twice:

14 — Klay Thompson (Oct. 29, 2018)

13 — Stephen Curry (Nov. 7, 2016)

13 — Zach LaVine (Nov. 23, 2019)

12 — Kobe Bryant (Jan. 7, 2003)

12 — Donyell Marshall (March 13, 2005)

12 — Curry (Feb. 27, 2016)

12 — Thompson (Feb. 6, 2023)

Thompson shot 15-22 from the field (including his 12 3-pointers made), an effective field goal percentage of 95.5%. He’s the first player in NBA history to record three 40-point games with an effective field goal percentage of at least 95%:

3 — Klay Thompson

2 — Stephen Curry

2 — Kyrie Irving

Thompson did not attempt a free throw. It’s Thompson’s third career game in which he’s scored at least 40 points with zero free throw attempts. He’s the only player in NBA history to record multiple such games.

Backcourt mate Jordan Poole scored 21 points and dished out a career-high 12 assists, shooting 8-14 from the field with five 3-pointers made. It was Poole’s first double-double of the season and just the third of his career.

Warriors starting center Draymond Green had 10 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks, picking up the 1,000th steal of his career with 6:08 remaining in the third quarter.

The Warriors made 26 out of 50 3-point field goal attempts, the second-most makes in a game in franchise history. It’s the sixth time they’ve made 25 or more 3-pointers in a game, the second-most such games recorded by a franchise (Houston Rockets, 9).

Thomas Cooks, Clippers Win

Cam Thomas scored a career-high 47 points, but it wasn’t enough as the LA Clippers took down the Brooklyn Nets 124-116. It was Thomas’ second straight 40-point game, making him the second-youngest player in NBA history to achieve that feat (age in years-days, multiple occurrences by the same player excluded):

21-047 — LeBron James (Feb. 15, 2006)

21-116 — Cam Thomas (Feb. 6, 2023)

21-189 — Kevin Durant (April 6, 2010)

21-306 — Allen Iverson (April 9, 1997)

21-352 — Luka Doncic (Feb. 14, 2021)

Thomas shot 15-29 from the field — including 7-11 from 3-point range — and made 10 of his 11 free throws.

Nets center Nic Claxton had 15 points, 16 rebounds, and three blocks. It’s the 28th time Claxton has blocked at least three shots in a game this season, five more such games than any other player. He leads the NBA in blocks (132), blocks per game (2.6), and field goal percentage (73.2%).

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard scored 29 and 24 points, respectively, to lead the Clippers to their eighth win in their last 10 games. Over that span, the Clippers have climbed from seventh place to fourth place in the Western Conference standings.

Over his last 14 games, Leonard is averaging 28.7 PPG, shooting 51.6% from the field, 45.1% from 3-point range, and 92.3% from the free throw line. He’s scored at least 24 points in all but one of those games.

Centers of Attention

The Chicago Bulls broke open a close game in the fourth quarter, outscoring the San Antonio Spurs 38-19 over the final 12 minutes of a 128-104 win. The Spurs have lost nine consecutive games, including the last six by 10 or more points. They lead the NBA with 14 losses by 20 or more points this season.

Bulls center Andre Drummond came off the bench to score 21 points and grab 15 rebounds (both figures season highs) in just 21 minutes played. It’s the fewest minutes played in a 20-point, 15-rebound game in franchise history:

21 — Andre Drummond (Feb. 6, 2023)

24 — Jim Fox (Jan. 31, 1971)

26 — Tom Boerwinkle (Dec. 3, 1970)

Drummond made all nine of his shots from the field. Since the NBA began tracking starters in 1970-71, he’s just the third bench player to record a 20-point, 15-rebound game without missing a shot from the field:

Mario Elie (March 19, 1994)

Amir Johnson (March 4, 2013)

Andre Drummond (Feb. 6, 2023)

Fellow center Nikola Vucevic tallied 22 points and 12 rebounds in his 24 minutes of action. Drummond and Vucevic are the first duo to each record a 20-point, 10-rebound game in 24 or fewer minutes played since Kevin McHale and Robert Parish did so for the Celtics on Feb. 21, 1992.

The Spurs have allowed at least 110 points in each of their last nine games. They have given up at least 125 points 26 times this season, 10 more such games than any other team.

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: