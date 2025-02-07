Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

LeBron James became the oldest player in NBA history to record a 40-point game, compiling game highs of 42 points, 17 rebounds, and eight assists in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 120-112 win over the Golden State Warriors. James shot 14-25 from the field (6-9 on 3-pointers) and 8-10 from the free throw line. He added one steal and one block, committing just one personal foul in 38 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Anthony Edwards poured in a game-high 41 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves upended the Houston Rockets 127-114, handing Houston its fifth straight loss. Edwards shot 11-25 from the field (5-12 on 3-pointers) and made 14 of his 15 free throw attempts. He also contributed seven rebounds, a team-high six assists, and one block in 38 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Pascal Siakam scored a game-high 33 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 119-112 victory over the LA Clippers. Siakam went 13-19 from the floor, sinking five of his six 3-point attempts. He also grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds and swiped two steals in 33 turnover-free minutes.

Milestones

As mentioned above, James became the oldest player in NBA history to record a 40-point game. At 40 years and 38 days old, he surpassed Michael Jordan’s previous mark by 34 days. James is also the youngest player in league history to record such a game (19 years and 88 days).

James now has 78 career 40-point games, breaking a tie with Oscar Robertson for the seventh-most such games in NBA history. He’s one shy of tying Allen Iverson for sixth place on the all-time list.

James connected on his 100th 3-pointer of the season, the 17th time he’s reached that mark. That ties Ray Allen for the most such seasons in NBA history.

The 23-year-old Edwards made his 1,000th career 3-pointer, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to attain that milestone (23 years and 185 days, to be exact). The previous mark of 24 years and 286 days was held by Luka Doncic.

Edwards recorded his 14th career 40-point game, breaking a tie with Karl-Anthony Towns for the most such games in Minnesota Timberwolves history. It was also his 83rd career 30-point game, snapping a tie with Kevin Garnett for the second-most such games in franchise history (Towns, 104).

Streaking

Edwards became just the third player in Minnesota Timberwolves history to record back-to-back 40-point games, joining Kevin Love (April 13 & 14, 2014) and Andrew Wiggins (Feb. 14 & 15, 2017).

Edwards has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 13 games, averaging 32.5 PPG, 6.2 RPG, and 5.6 APG with 46.4/41.9/87.2 shooting splits over that span.

James has produced 12 straight 20-point games, the longest such streak in NBA history by a player age 40 years or older. He’s averaging 26.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, and 9.7 APG over that stretch, shooting 53.2% from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range.

The Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic recorded his league-leading 24th triple-double of the season despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter, racking up 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists in a 112-90 rout of the Orlando Magic. He’s recorded five straight 25-point, 10-assist games, the longest such streak in franchise history.

Jokic made 11 of his 16 field goal attempts. He’s the first player in NBA history to record five straight 25-point, 10-assist games in which he shot better than 50% from the field in each game.

Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. scored a game-high 30 points, going 11-16 from the floor and 5-8 from 3-point range. He’s the first player in franchise history to score at least 30 points with five 3-pointers made in three consecutive games.

The Warriors’ Stephen Curry scored a team-high 37 points, but shot just 6-20 from 3-point range. He’s only the third player in NBA history to miss at least a dozen 3-pointers in back-to-back games, joining James Harden (Jan. 3 & 5, 2019) and LaMelo Ball (Nov. 8 & 10, 2024).

Curry has scored at least 30 points with a field goal percentage less than 40% in back-to-back games. The last Warrior to record consecutive such games was Rick Barry in February 1967 (three in a row).

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Portland Trail Blazers (six) and Denver Nuggets (five).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Houston Rockets (five).

