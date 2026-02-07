Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 31 points as the LA Clippers held off the Sacramento Kings 114-111. Leonard shot 9-19 from the field and sank all 12 of his free throw attempts. He also contributed a team-high nine rebounds (tied with Brook Lopez), a game-high seven assists, and a game-high two steals (tied with four others) in 36 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Saddiq Bey scored a team-high 30 points to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 119-115 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bey shot 10-21 from the floor (3-10 on threes) and 7-7 from the charity stripe. He added a team-high nine rebounds, a team-high five assists (tied with two others), and one steal, committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 34 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Anthony Edwards poured in a game-high 35 points, but it wasn’t enough in the Timberwolves’ loss to the Pelicans. Edwards went 11-22 from the field (5-9 on threes) and 8-9 from the free throw line. He also recorded five rebounds, four assists, and a game-high two blocks (tied with Rudy Gobert), and was charged with just one turnover and one personal foul in 37 minutes played.

Milestones

The Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert (12 points, 16 rebounds) recorded his 500th career double-double. He’s just the sixth active player and the 22nd player since the ABA-NBA merger to reach that mark.

Gobert also reached 11,000 career points, becoming the 348th player in NBA history to attain that milestone. He’s the only player in that group with a career field goal percentage of 60% or higher (65.8%, to be exact).

Streaking

Leonard has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 30 games, the longest such streak of his career. Over that stretch, he’s averaged 28.9 PPG with 49.8/38.4/90.8 shooting splits.

Edwards has recorded a franchise-record 24 straight 20-point games, five straight 25-point games, and four straight 30-point games. He’s averaged 31.2 PPG over the former span, shooting 49.8% from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range.

Jaylen Brown (29 points) extended his streak of 20-point games to 14 as the Boston Celtics edged out the Miami Heat 98-96. That matches the second-longest such streak of his career, a run in which he’s averaged 29.1 PPG, 8.6 RPG, and 4.1 APG.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Boston Celtics (five).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Sacramento Kings (11).

The Kings ’ 11-game losing skid is the franchise’s longest such streak since the 1997-98 season, when they dropped 12 straight games from March 9 to April 3.

The Minnesota Timberwolves (13-40 on threes) have made 10 or more 3-pointers in 62 consecutive games, the fourth-longest such streak in NBA history.

Miscellany