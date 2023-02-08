Scoring King

The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James made a 14-foot turnaround fadeaway with 10.9 seconds remaining in the third quarter to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Abdul-Jabbar had held the record since April 5, 1984, a period of 14,187 days. James had yet to be born when Abdul-Jabbar broke Wilt Chamberlain’s scoring mark.

Starting with the end of the NBA’s first season (1946-47), James is the seventh different player to hold the title of “scoring king”:

Joe Fulks

George Mikan (1952-53)

Dolph Schayes (1957-58)

Bob Pettit (1963-64)

Wilt Chamberlain (1965-66)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1983-84)

LeBron James (2022-23)

James finished with a game-high 38 points, adding seven rebounds and three steals. James shot 13-20 from the field — including 4-6 from 3-point range — and made eight of his 10 free throws.

James now has 531 career 30-point games, the second-most such games in NBA history:

562 — Michael Jordan

531 — LeBron James

515 — Wilt Chamberlain

435 — Karl Malone

431 — Kobe Bryant

While James got the accolades, the Thunder got the win, opening up a 15-point first-half lead before holding on for a 133-130 victory. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 30 points and eight assists, shooting 9-17 from the field and 11-12 from the free throw line. It’s the 32nd time Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in a game this season, the second-most such games in the NBA (Luka Doncic, 35).

Early Triple-Double

Nikola Jokic recorded his 19th triple-double of the season, compiling 20 points, 16 assists, and 12 rebounds as the Denver Nuggets routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 146-112. Jokic secured the triple-double on a defensive rebound with 33.2 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Jokic shot 8-10 from the field and made four of his five free throws. It’s the 50th time he’s recorded a triple-double with a field goal percentage of at least 60%, the most such games in NBA history:

50 — Nikola Jokic

44 — Wilt Chamberlain

41 — Magic Johnson

Jokic, who saw 28 minutes of action, became the third player in NBA history to record at least 20 points, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds in a game with fewer than 30 minutes played:

28 — Magic Johnson (March 21, 1984)

28 — Russell Westbrook (March 16, 2017)

28 — Nikola Jokic (Feb. 7, 2023)

Jokic has recorded 10 triple-doubles in his last 12 games, narrowly missing another by just one assist. Over that span, Jokic is averaging 23.2 PPG, 13.2 RPG, and 12.3 APG, shooting 70.8% from the field, 50.0% from 3-point range, and 87.5% from the free throw line.

Jokic has recorded at least 10 points, five rebounds, and five assists while shooting 50% from the field in each of his last 34 games, the longest such streak in NBA history by a whopping 21 games (Wilt Chamberlain, 13). He’s produced at least 10 points, five rebounds, and five assists with a field goal percentage of 60% in 11 straight games, also the longest such streak in NBA history.

Ayton Matches Career High

Deandre Ayton matched his career high with 35 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Phoenix Suns held off the Brooklyn Nets 116-112. The Suns have won nine of their last 11 games, moving from 12th place to fifth place in the volatile Western Conference standings over that span.

Ayton shot 14-18 from the field (77.8%) and made seven of his eight free throws. He’s the fourth player in NBA history to record back-to-back 30-point, 15-rebound games with a field goal percentage of at least 75%:

Wilt Chamberlain (multiple times)

Artis Gilmore (Jan. 25 & 27, 1983)

Kevin Willis (Dec. 5 & 8, 1992)

Deandre Ayton (Feb. 4 & 7, 2023)

Chris Paul dished out 12 assists and recorded five steals, surpassing 2,500 steals for his career. He’s the fourth player to reach that mark since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74:

3,265 — John Stockton

2,684 — Jason Kidd

2,514 — Michael Jordan

2,504 — Chris Paul

It’s the 56th time Paul has recorded at least 10 assists and five steals in a game. No other active player is within 35 games of Paul. Ricky Rubio ranks second among active players with 20 such games.

The Nets’ Cam Thomas scored a game-high 43 points in the loss. He’s the youngest player in NBA history to record three straight 40-point games (age in years-days, multiple occurrences by the same player excluded):

21-117 — Cam Thomas

21-308 — Allen Iverson

22-151 — Devin Booker

22-236 — Rick Barry

23-137 — Wilt Chamberlain

Thomas has scored 134 points over his last three games, matching Allen Iverson for the most points scored over a three-game span in NBA history by a player before his 22nd birthday. It’s also the most points scored by a Net over a three-game span since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976.

Thomas shot 11-23 from the field and made 18 of his 20 free throws. Over his last three games, Thomas is averaging 44.7 PPG with shooting percentages of 56.0% from the field, 56.0% from 3-point range, and 90% from the free throw line.

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: