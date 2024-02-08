Pistons Stun Kings

Jaden Ivey scored a career-high 37 points as the Detroit Pistons stunned the Sacramento Kings 133-120 at the Golden 1 Center. It’s just the seventh win of the season for the Pistons, and only their second over a team with a winning record.

Ivey also dished out seven assists and grabbed six rebounds. He shot 13-23 from the field — including 5-7 from 3-point range — and sank all six of his free throws. Ivey matched his career highs for field goals made and 3-pointers made, and established a new career high for field goals attempted.

Pistons center Jalen Duren scored 20 points, hauled in a game-high 15 rebounds, and handed out six assists (tying his career high). He went 7-10 from the floor and 6-6 from the free throw line. At 20 years and 81 days old, Duren became the youngest player in franchise history to reach 25 double-doubles in a season.

Alec Burks came off the bench to score 25 points and snag seven rebounds for the Pistons, going 7-12 from the field (5-7 on 3-pointers) and 6-6 from the charity stripe. It’s the fourth time Burks has recorded a 25-point game coming off the bench this season, tied for the second-most such games in the NBA.

The Kings’ Domantas Sabonis had team highs of 30 points (11-17 field goals) and 12 rebounds, also distributing seven assists in 41 turnover-free minutes. Sabonis has recorded a double-double in each of his last 33 games, the second-longest such streak in franchise history (Jerry Lucas, 55). It’s also tied for the eighth-longest double-double streak since the ABA-NBA merger.

Teammate Malik Monk came off the bench to produce 23 points, a game-high 10 assists, and five rebounds. Monk leads the league with 15 20-point games coming off the bench this season. He’s also the only bench player with multiple 20-point, 10-assist games this season.

Quick Hitters

Tidbits from the rest of last night’s contests: