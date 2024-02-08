Pistons Stun Kings
Jaden Ivey scored a career-high 37 points as the Detroit Pistons stunned the Sacramento Kings 133-120 at the Golden 1 Center. It’s just the seventh win of the season for the Pistons, and only their second over a team with a winning record.
Ivey also dished out seven assists and grabbed six rebounds. He shot 13-23 from the field — including 5-7 from 3-point range — and sank all six of his free throws. Ivey matched his career highs for field goals made and 3-pointers made, and established a new career high for field goals attempted.
Pistons center Jalen Duren scored 20 points, hauled in a game-high 15 rebounds, and handed out six assists (tying his career high). He went 7-10 from the floor and 6-6 from the free throw line. At 20 years and 81 days old, Duren became the youngest player in franchise history to reach 25 double-doubles in a season.
Alec Burks came off the bench to score 25 points and snag seven rebounds for the Pistons, going 7-12 from the field (5-7 on 3-pointers) and 6-6 from the charity stripe. It’s the fourth time Burks has recorded a 25-point game coming off the bench this season, tied for the second-most such games in the NBA.
The Kings’ Domantas Sabonis had team highs of 30 points (11-17 field goals) and 12 rebounds, also distributing seven assists in 41 turnover-free minutes. Sabonis has recorded a double-double in each of his last 33 games, the second-longest such streak in franchise history (Jerry Lucas, 55). It’s also tied for the eighth-longest double-double streak since the ABA-NBA merger.
Teammate Malik Monk came off the bench to produce 23 points, a game-high 10 assists, and five rebounds. Monk leads the league with 15 20-point games coming off the bench this season. He’s also the only bench player with multiple 20-point, 10-assist games this season.
Quick Hitters
Tidbits from the rest of last night’s contests:
The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell poured in a game-high 40 points in a 114-106 victory over the Washington Wizards, the Cavs’ 15th win in their last 16 games. Mitchell shot 14-25 from the floor (5-10 on 3-pointers) and hit all seven of his free throws, also contributing eight rebounds and five assists. He’s scored at least 25 points in each of his last seven games, averaging 32.9 PPG and 7.1 APG with 54/42/82 shooting splits over that span. Teammate Evan Mobley scored 22 points and snagged eight rebounds, missing just one of his 10 field goal attempts. Kyle Kuzma scored a team-high 23 points (5-13 on 3-pointers) for the Wizards, while Corey Kispert added 23 points (9-15 field goals) and seven rebounds. Washington center Daniel Gafford scored 14 points (7-12 field goals) and posted game highs of 13 rebounds and four blocks. The Wizards dropped to 9-41 with the loss, their worst record through 50 games in franchise history.
Miles Bridges scored a career-high 45 points to go with eight rebounds and seven assists, but it wasn’t enough as his Charlotte Hornets fell to the Toronto Raptors 123-117. Charlotte has lost 27 of its last 30 games, including the last nine in a row. Bridges shot 17-27 from the field — including 6-11 from 3-point range — and made five of his seven free throws. Hornets rookie Brandon Miller recorded his sixth straight 20-point game, scoring 20 points on 9-17 shooting from the floor. It’s the longest such streak by a Hornets rookie since Alonzo Mourning in 1992-93 (13 in a row). RJ Barrett led seven Raptors in double figures with 23 points (9-15 field goals), adding six rebounds and five assists. Teammate Jakob Poeltl produced a double-double, scoring 12 points (5-7 field goals) and securing a game-high 12 rebounds.
The Miami Heat have won four of their last five games on the heels of a seven-game losing-streak, besting the San Antonio Spurs 116-104. The Heat’s Jimmy Butler recorded his 16th career triple-double, compiling 17 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, and three steals in 34 turnover-free minutes. Tyler Herro paced Miami with 24 points on 10-15 shooting from the field, adding seven assist and six rebounds. Heat center Bam Adebayo scored 20 points, making 10 of his 14 shots from the floor. Devin Vassell and Tre Jones scored 19 points apiece to lead the Spurs, while Victor Wembanyama chipped in with 18 points and game-high 13 rebounds.
Kristaps Porzingis scored a game-high 31 points on 13-19 shooting from the field as the Boston Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-117. Porzingis received help from Derrick White (21 points, seven assists, six rebounds), Jayson Tatum (20 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists), Jaylen Brown (15 points, six rebounds, six assists), and Al Horford (14 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, four blocks). The last time the Celtics had four players each record at least 10 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the same game was Nov. 15, 1975 (Jo Jo White, John Havlicek, Charlie Scott, and Paul Silas). The Hawks’ Saddiq Bey had a team-high 25 points (9-16 field goals) and nine rebounds in 36 turnover-free minutes, while fellow starting forward Jalen Johnson scored 19 points to go with game highs of 15 rebounds and three steals. Atlanta’s third frontcourt starter, center Onyeka Okongwu, produced 19 points (7-11 field goals) and 10 rebounds. Hawks guard Trae Young tallied 20 points and a game-high 10 assists, but made just eight of his 25 shots from the floor.
The Golden State Warriors blew out the Philadelphia 76ers 127-104, handing the Sixers their seventh loss in the last eight games. The Warriors were led by Andrew Wiggins, who recorded game highs of 21 points (9-14 field goals) and 10 rebounds. Teammates Jonathan Kuminga and Klay Thompson added 18 points apiece, each making exactly half of their shots from the field (7-14 and 6-12, respectively). Kuminga has scored at least 15 points with a field goal percentage of 50% in each of his last 11 games, just one game shy of the franchise record shared by Chris Mullin (January 1989) and David Lee (December 2012). Ricky Council IV was one of six Sixers to score in double figures, bagging a team-high 17 points in just 10 minutes played. He went 4-7 from the field and 8-8 from the free throw line.
The New Orleans Pelicans cooled off the red-hot LA Clippers, never trailing in a 117-106 win. The Pelicans have won four straight games, three of them by double digits. CJ McCollum scored a game-high 25 points for New Orleans, shooting 10-17 from the field with five 3-pointers made. Pelicans forward Zion Williamson added 21 points and a game-high 10 assists, his first career 20-point, 10-assist game. The Clippers’ James Harden recorded team highs of 19 points, eight rebounds (tied with Ivica Zubac), and five assists, going 6-11 from the floor with five 3-pointers made. Teammate Paul George was held to just seven points, missing 12 of his 15 tries from the field (including all eight of his 3-point attempts).