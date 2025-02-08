Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Devin Booker scored a season-high 47 points as the Phoenix Suns needed overtime to knock off the Utah Jazz 135-127. Booker shot 18-33 from the field (3-10 on 3-pointers) and 8-9 from the free throw line. He also recorded a game-high 11 assists, six rebounds, and one steal in 49 minutes of playing time.

Second ⭐️

Jordan Poole poured in a career-high 45 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Washington Wizards fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers 134-124. Poole went 16-32 from the floor (although just 4-17 on 3-pointers) and made nine of his 11 free throw attempts. He added a game-high five assists (tied with three others), four rebounds, and one steal in 37 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Malik Beasley scored a career-high 36 points to lead the Detroit Pistons to a 125-112 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Beasley shot 13-23 from the field, sinking nine of his 19 attempts from 3-point range. He was charged with just one turnover and one personal foul in 38 minutes of action.

